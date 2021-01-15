Bella Thorne defends Armie Hammer against ‘cannibal’ allegations: ‘I honestly can’t believe this’

Bella Thorne is jumping to the defense of Armie Hammer amid the actor's social media scandal about unconfirmed exual fantasies leaked online.

The former 23-year-old Disney standout took to social media on Thursday, writing on her Instagram Story that she "honestly can’t believe" the reports that have since swirled about the "Call Me by Your Name" performer.

Thorne’s defense of Hammer comes just days after messages allegedly written by Hammer -- which have not been verified -- were leaked featuring graphic sexual fantasies and alleged talks of the 34-year-old being a cannibal in regards to his desires with women.

The messages first surfaced on an anonymous private Instagram account named House of Effie. In the screenshots, Hammer allegedly shares with an unidentified woman his desire to "cut off one of your toes and keep it with me in my pocket so I always had a piece of you in my possession."

"I honestly can’t believe this…people are crazy to fake this kinda s–t this poor guy and his kids like leave him and his family alone. No way he’s a freaking CANNIBAL….." Thorne wrote of the scandal, according to a screenshot obtained by Page Six. "Also there’s a million fake screen shots going around."

Another leaked message allegedly depicts Hammer referring to himself as "100% a cannibal."

Hammer’s ex-girlfriend, Courtney Vucekovich, opened up in a recent interview with Page Six, stating she isn't shocked by the allegations based on her experiences with Hammer -- but pressed that she too is unsure of the legitimacy of the messages.

For her part, Vucekovich, 30, also alleged in her interview that the "Social Network" star once told her he wanted "to break [her] rib and barbeque and eat it."

Looking back on the alleged exchange, Vucekovich told the outlet, 'F--k that was weird,' but you never think about it again."

Further addressing Hammer’s alleged fantasies, the Flashd app founder claimed the actor had also told her he wanted to "take a bite out of [her]," adding, "If I had a little cut on my hand, he'd like suck it or lick it. That's about as weird as we got."

A spokesperson for Hammer did not respond to Fox News' requests for comment regarding Vucekovich's allegations.

On Thursday, Hammer offered a statement to Variety after it was revealed he would be departing from the upcoming rom-com, "Shotgun Wedding," in which he was set to star alongside Jennifer Lopez amid the scandal.

"I’m not responding to these bulls--t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," he said. "Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that."

In July, Hammer and his wife of over 10 years, Elizabeth Chambers, announced their split on social media. They share two children together: daughter Harper Grace, 5, and son Ford Douglas Armand, 3.

A spokesperon for Thorne did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News’ Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.