Bella Thorne criticized for saying she took 'heat' when she joined OnlyFans 'first': 'Cannot stand this woman'

Bella Thorne is drawing ire for her involvement with OnlyFans once again.

The star made headlines in August when she joined the subscription-only social media platform -- and made $2 million in under a week.

According to the Los Angeles Times, OnlyFans allows adult entertainers, as well as celebrities and influencers, to "share content that might be too X-rated for Instagram or Twitter."

Per Yahoo!, her involvement also caused the site to crash and she was criticized for exploiting a site that offered opportunities for income to sex workers struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

After Thorne, 23, earned the large sum, OnlyFans imposed tip limits and price caps for content, and the star was blamed.

BELLA THORNE SAYS SHE'S MADE $2M ON ONLYFANS IN LESS THAN A WEEK

Now, as more and more stars join the platform, the actress has expressed irritation over the fact that she was criticized for joining.

Earlier this week, the star shared a message on her Instagram Story.

"Everyone jumping on ONLY fans, but I took the hit for doing it firsttttt coooool," she wrote.

BELLA THORNE WEARS A SPORTS BRA AND SHORTS, ASKS FANS IF SHE SHOULD HOST A WORKOUT CLASS: 'QUARENTINED DAY 19'

In a follow-up message, she added: "Legit everyone In my news feed [sic] following in my footsteps. But when I was getting heat y'all were scared."

Her comments seem to have upset people online.

"Will bella thorne ever learn to be quiet," said a Twitter user, to whom another replied: "I cannot stand this woman."

"If #BellaThorne said she was the first to join and scam, then cause the platform to install new rules and regulations that affected workers on there, then I'd totally agree with her," wrote another.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A fourth added: "bella thorne is one of the top 10 villains of 2020."

"Bella Thorne really gonna act like she didn’t ruin the whole f--king website," yet another stated.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Representatives for the actress did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The site has become relatively popular among celebrities and now hosts accounts for the likes of Cardi B and several members of the "Real Housewives" cast.