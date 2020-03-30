Bella Thorne wears sports bra and shorts, asks fans if she should host a workout class: 'Quarentined day 19'

Bella Thorne is turning to her fans for suggestions on what she should do while self-isolating.

On Sunday, the 22-year-old actress-musician took to Instagram to ask her 22.6 million followers for ideas.

"Should I host a live work out class or something?" she wrote before sharing that she was going to share a clip of "some unreleased music."

"Quarentined day 19," she added.

Thorne also posted two selfies donning a white sports bra with matching shorts.

Fans, including some of the star's famous pals, immediately flooded her comments section. "Yes, please; and thank you!" "Little Fires Everywhere" actress Lexi Underwood wrote.

SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader simply commented with two heart-eyes emojis. Paris Hilton also commented with fire and heart-eyed emojis.

Earlier this month, Thorne spoke with "Extra" about the coronavirus outbreak and how it's affecting her loved ones.

“Listen to the precautions, try and stay very healthy," she told the outlet. "I'm really worried, personally, about my mom because she has Crohn's disease."

Thorne admitted that part of her feels that her mom should "stay away."

"I'm definitely worried for the state we are in and how long it will last and how many people are suffering from it,” Thorne said, adding: "My boyfriend lives in Italy, so we talk about it all day."

Thorne then urged fans to take the proper precautions to prevent spreading the disease.

“I think that now is the time ... to really just concentrate on, one, how we can help and, two, how we can help ourselves in this time of no work, no this, no that," she advised.

"I know it’s going to sound cheesy: Listen to your heart, listen to your brain, and study yourself, think about what can you do be better and what you can do to be happier."

