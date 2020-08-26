Bella Thorne says she’s made $2M on OnlyFans in less than a week

Bella Thorne is making bank.

The 22-year-old said she’s already made $2 million since joining subscription-only social media platform OnlyFans less than a week ago. The Los Angeles Times reported on Tuesday that the former Disney child star joined last Wednesday and is charging $20 a month for access to her feed.

According to the outlet, OnlyFans allows adult entertainers, as well as celebrities and influencers, to “share content that might be too X-rated for Instagram or Twitter.” Most notably, it hosts pages from Cardi B and some members of “Real Housewives.”

The 22-year-old told the outlet she plans on putting the earnings into her production company and toward charity. In addition, she’s using OnlyFans as research for a new film she’s making with director Sean Baker.

“It’s a feature we are searching as I’m living it currently,” Thorne explained. “What are the ins and outs? What does a platform like this do to its users? What’s the connective material between your life and your life inside the world of OnlyFans? … How can it change your life for the worse and the better? How far are you willing to go, and how far do you want to go? You can be me, or this talented girl from Montana, and OnlyFans could change your life – if you want it to, of course.”

Thorne revealed she plans to act in the film. But a source close to the project claimed the movie is “very early in its development – in its infancy – and probably years away from turning into anything.”

As for Thorne’s OnlyFans account, the star said she’s still trying to figure out what exactly she wants to share with her followers. The outlet noted that so far, her page offers “suggestive imagery” such as bikini snaps and “her eating a hot dog,” but nothing graphic.

In a poll, Thorne asked her followers what kind of content they would like from her. Among the answers were lingerie, twerking, as well as showering and “tongue teasing.”

Thorne said she hopes her page can become a place where she “can really just be more personal with my fans” and send them “good night and good morning personal message” via voice memo. Thorne also wants to offer classes on writing in Final Draft, baking and songwriting.

Thorne rose to fame on Disney’s “Shake It Up.” She also starred in the Freeform series “Famous in Love,” which aired from 2017 until 2018. Since then, Thorne has appeared in several films. Most recently, she starred in the thriller “Infamous,” which was released on video-on-demand in June.