Bella Thorne
Published

Bella Thorne rocks bikini after Mod Sun split

By Jessica Sager | Fox News
Bella Thorne isn't letting her split from rapper Mod Sun keep her down.

Thorne, 21, posed in a black bikini on Saturday, writing, "It's hot help me."

The sultry snap followed an interview with the former Disney starlet's ex, who said he still loves her.

The 32-year-old "poundzzzzzz" MC admitted to TMZ that he's open to a reconciliation with Thorne.

"I'd like to," he said of reuniting with the redhead.

Thorne and Mod Sun split last week after dating for more than a year.

She announced the breakup on Instagram, writing, "I  will always love you. All good things must come to an end."

TMZ reported that police were called after Thorne showed up at Mod Sun's home unannounced to retrieve items she'd left there. Despite that, Mod Sun expressed concern for his ex.

Mod Sun and Bella Thorne arrive at the premiere of Netflix's 'The Dirt' at ArcLight Hollywood on March 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Mod Sun and Bella Thorne arrive at the premiere of Netflix's 'The Dirt' at ArcLight Hollywood on March 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (Getty)

When TMZ asked if he has any messages for Thorne, he said, "Please take care of yourself and let's just be the same people we were when we went to bed every night with each other."

"I love you Bella," he added. "I love you Bella. I love you to death. I love you forever for the rest of my life."