Bella Thorne rocks bikini after Mod Sun split

Bella Thorne isn't letting her split from rapper Mod Sun keep her down.

Thorne, 21, posed in a black bikini on Saturday, writing, "It's hot help me."

The sultry snap followed an interview with the former Disney starlet's ex, who said he still loves her.

BELLA THORNE POSES NUDE IN WHIPPED CREAM

The 32-year-old "poundzzzzzz" MC admitted to TMZ that he's open to a reconciliation with Thorne.

"I'd like to," he said of reuniting with the redhead.

Thorne and Mod Sun split last week after dating for more than a year.

She announced the breakup on Instagram, writing, "I will always love you. All good things must come to an end."

BELLA THORNE POSES NUDE WITH 'NO RETOUCHING'

TMZ reported that police were called after Thorne showed up at Mod Sun's home unannounced to retrieve items she'd left there. Despite that, Mod Sun expressed concern for his ex.

When TMZ asked if he has any messages for Thorne, he said, "Please take care of yourself and let's just be the same people we were when we went to bed every night with each other."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I love you Bella," he added. "I love you Bella. I love you to death. I love you forever for the rest of my life."