Bella Thorne, Mod Sun split after more than a year of dating

Bella Thorne and Mod Sun are over, she announced Monday.

Thorne, 21, captioned a photo of her and the 32-year-old rapper, "I will always love you. All good things must come to an end."

She punctuated the snap with a broken heart emoji.

No reason has been given for the split, and Mod Sun hasn't addressed it publicly.

The pair dated for more than a year.

The breakup comes two months after Thorne announced she and girlfriend Tana Mongeau — who she dated concurrently with Mod Sun — split.

“Tana and I aren’t together anymore, pls stop asking. We love U guys,” Thorne tweeted in February.

Mongeau, 20, tweeted at the time, “i love her forever don’t get that twisted. she changed my life forever. don’t rly wanna talk on it.”

"There’s no negativity at all," Mongeau added.

In January, Thorne said of her relationships with Mongeau and Mod Sun, “I don’t think anybody will really understand the bonds that I share with Mod or Tana ... Yeah, we joke around about poly, but we aren’t in the sense that we don’t put a word, a box or label too many things. It is what it is.”