Bella Thorne's naked, whipped cream-covered makeup promo sets fans into an online frenzy

Move over Kylie Cosmetics, Bella Thorne is introducing her new makeup collection with a messy new promo video that has fans wondering if the former Disney darling has gone too far.

On Wednesday, the 21-year-old actress and singer released the full promo video for her new makeup line, Thorne By Bella. Thorne flaunts the candy-themed collection, which boasts products such as Sexual Chocolate lip tint and Eye and Body Mousse, in a risque promo video which features the young star rolling around a stripper pole, sans clothing, while applying whipped cream on her body.

In another part of the video, the star dons a lace, pink lingerie set while swimming in candy and also douses herself in chocolate while seductively playing in a chocolate fountain.

Thorne unveiled the official video on her Instagram to celebrate the launch of her new cosmetics line, but the raunchy, sweets-infused promo gained mixed emotions from fans.

Some thought the "Midnight Sun" actress may have shown a little too much in the Thorne By Bella vid.

"Theres just pint (sic) where you use respect for yourself and this is that point," one Instagram user commented on the post of the provocative video.

Another said, "Explain to me, how is this sexy?"

A third user called out the star and compared her to Miley Cyrus, another ex-Disney actress, and said, "jeez bella are you following miley's steps?"

Continuing the trend of referring to the old Disney Channel days, one user poked fun at Thorne's old kids' show and said, "i don't remember this episode shake it up."

Others simply found the video confusing.

"Omg I'm cringing so hard rn wtf did I just watch," one user wrote.

And while the star received many negative comments from haters, she also received some praise.

"Bella don't be afraid, don't give a f--- about the haters! U r u and nothing can change that! Don't be afraid to go and live freely like how we all should be," one user wrote on a photo of Thorne from the whipped cream shoot.

Another said, "I’m offended that I don’t look like this when I eat whipped cream."

Though the full video was released this week, Thorne shared sneak-peak previews of the video with her fans in the weeks leading up to Wednesday's big reveal.

In addition to launching her new makeup line, the star recently revealed that she has finished writing her fourth book.

"Just finished the last pages on my book," Thorne shared on Twitter Thursday morning. "Really excited for you guys to read it My heart and soul is in this one."