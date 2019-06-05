Bella Thorne, Benjamin Mascolo are Instagram official after Mod Sun split

The jabs just keep on coming.

Bella Thorne and new boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo are Instagram official amid her ongoing drama with ex-boyfriend Mod Sun. Singer Mascolo, 25, posted a racy photo of him and the former Disney star, 21, nearly kissing as he holds onto her bikini-clad body. He captioned the picture with an equation: “+= .”

Thorne didn’t share the photo on her page, though she did call attention to it on her Instagram story, captioning a video of herself, “Ben posted a v sexy photo of us.”

Just last week, 32-year-old Sun said on Domenick Nati’s YouTube show that he dumped Thorne over a “very public incident.”

Spies previously told Page Six that the rapper dumped Thorne during the first weekend of the Coachella festival after they got in an argument in the VIP section.

Thorne later attempted to get her things from Sun’s house but showed up unannounced. Sun’s team called the cops but no charges were filed.

