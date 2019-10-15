Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Bella Thorne receives Pornhub award for directing X-rated flick

By Mara Siegler | New York Post
Disney actress Bella Thorne accepted the Vision Award at Pornhub’s ceremony this weekend and announced that she’s helping the X-rated company to make the site safer.

“I am working with Pornhub to implement a change to their flagging system algorithm to ensure safety for everyone and everyone in our community,” Thorne said. “I’m literally so f–king excited.”

The adult film auteur explained that directing her skin flick “Her & Him” “opened my mind creatively and allowed me to really push the limits as an artist,” and allowed her to “be able to show the world a raw, new, fresh side of beauty … [that] was my end goal.”

The movie explores “this relationship between a male and a female and this fight over dominance,” and has been called “a modernistic, sexually explicit ‘Romeo and Juliet’-like depiction of two star-crossed lovers who have unbridled sexual longing for each other.”

