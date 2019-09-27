Bella Thorne to receive award for her porn debut: reports

Former Disney Channel star Bella Thorne is slated to receive an award from the adult film streaming service Pornhub for her directorial debut on the recently released movie "Her & Him."

The 21-year-old actress-turned-director will be honored with a Vision Award at the second annual Pornhub Awards Show on Oct. 11 at the Orpheum Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“I’m honored to receive this award. I’m excited for visions of beauty like this to be shed in a new light,” Thorne said in a statement. “Breaking the taboo of what’s classified as beautiful has always been a vision of mine and it brings me such joy to see this being recognized for what it truly is…beautiful visionary art.”

According to Pornhub, "Her & Him" "depicts an edgy 20-something guy” who finds out his girlfriend has been searching the internet for “ways to kill your boyfriend and get away with it,” Entertainment Weekly also reported.

The film was produced under the leading pornography website’s Visionaries Director's Series, which features guest directors in a bid to add more variety to the adult film industry. It stars porn entertainers Abella Danger and Small Hands and is available exclusively on Pornhub Premium, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Rapper Young M.A. and Brooke Candy are among other stars who’ve also guest directed in the series.