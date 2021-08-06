Bella Hadid recalls 'enormous pressure' she felt to bee seen as a 'sexbot' in early modeling days

Bella Hadid is looking back on her time as a model.

The 24-year-old star appeared on the cover of Vogue's September issue with several other young modeling stars and discussed what it was like for her when she kick-started her career.

Hadid first found success when she was just 17 and said that she found it difficult to balance a public persona with her own personality.

"It’s like there were two Bellas — me, this person in the process of figuring out who she was, and ‘Bella Hadid’ the alter ego, who was, I dunno, a sexbot who goes out every night?" she explained.

Hadid said that her "insane social anxiety" has turned her off from partying to maintain such an image.

"… I felt enormous pressure to project that image because I assumed that’s all people wanted from me," she added. "Now I don’t want to live in that box. I definitely feel like I’m allowed to speak."

Luckily, alongside her new self-empowerment, the model has found a way to express her emotions by writing poems.

"It’s a way of getting at my emotions without it being total nonsense," she explained.

Hadid is something of modeling royalty, as she's the daughter of Yolanda Hadid who modeled around the world for several years before settling down with real estate developer Mohamed Hadid. Yolanda, 57, has since appeared on a number of reality shows including "Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid" and "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Additionally, Bella's 26-year-old sister Gigi is a model. The two have worked together on a number of occasions, even strutting down the runway in matching outfits.

Their brother, Anwar, 22, has also dipped his toe into the modeling game. Last year he appeared in his girlfriend Dua Lipa's music video for a remix of the song "Levitating" featuring Madonna and Missy Elliott.