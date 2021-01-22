Expand / Collapse search
Babies
Published

Gigi Hadid reveals name of baby daughter

The model gave birth in September

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Gigi Hadid finally revealed the name of her baby daughter whom she shares with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

The 25-year-old supermodel subtly changed her Instagram profile to read "Khai's mom."

The couple welcomed Khai in September and have kept her face off of social media.

"Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful," Malik, 28, tweeted on Sept. 23. "To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task."

The singer added, "The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x."

Hadid shared a black-and-white photo of her daughter's hand and wrote, "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love."

Some fans are speculating that baby Khai is named after Hadid's paternal grandmother, whose name was Khairiah Hadid. She died in 2008.

Gigi Hadid, right, and Zayn Malik, left, confirmed the arrival of their daughter in separate posts on social media in September.

Gigi Hadid, right, and Zayn Malik, left, confirmed the arrival of their daughter in separate posts on social media in September. (Getty Images)

Hadid and Malik have been dating on-and-off since 2015. 

