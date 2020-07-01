David Foster says he ‘will never disclose’ the reason why he divorced Yolanda Hadid

David Foster has had it with the rumors surrounding his split with Yolanda Hadid in 2015.

The most common speculation is that Hadid’s battle with Lyme disease was too difficult for the music producer.

“How can I leave a sick woman?” Foster, 70, questioned in his new documentary “David Foster: Off the Record” on Netflix. “The fact of the matter is that was not the reason I left.”

KATHARINE MCPHEE JOKES THIS IS THE 'REAL REASON' SHE MARRIED DAVID FOSTER

He added: “It was for a different reason, which I will never disclose, that had nothing to do with her being sick.”

Foster and Hadid, 56, were married for four years and their relationship ended in 2015.

During their relationship, he occasionally appeared on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” with the supermodel.

KATHARINE MCPHEE, DAVID FOSTER CELEBRATE FIRST WEDDING ANNIVERSARY: 'HERE'S TO THE FUTURE'

Foster admitted he didn’t want to be on the Bravo show but he also “didn’t want to be the guy to say no.”

The award-winning composer also revealed it’s a pet peeve when people approach him because they only know him from reality TV.

“Hey, I’ve got 16 f–king Grammys, half a billion records. F– that show!” he said.

GIGI HADID SAYS SHE'LL DO HER 'BEST TO EMULATE' MOM YOLANDA HADID ON MOTHER'S DAY

In 2016, Hadid seemingly blamed Lyme disease for the reason Foster filed for divorce.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The patient suffers, but the caretakers suffer too. Because life doesn't only change for us, it changes for the person next to you,” she told Dr. Oz, according to Us Weekly.