Bella Hadid sports tiny bikini during yacht outing with boyfriend Marc Kalman in Cannes

The model was reportedly first romantically linked to the art designer in early June

By Julius Young | Fox News
Bella Hadid brought Miami Swim Week to France.

The model, 24, was spotted rocking a black bikini while vacationing in Cannes over the weekend.

Hadid hit the water with her reported new boyfriend Marc Kalman, 33, an art director who has collaborated with Travis Scott and designed the logo for A Bathing Ape. The new pair was seen yachting with friends while taking a break from the ever-popular Cannes Film Festival.

The couple was also seen jet-skiing on the waves and at one point, Hadid even removed her bikini top in favor of a colorful see-through shawl-like ensemble that wrapped around her neck.

Model Bella Hadid hit Cannes with boyfriend Marc Kalman.

On Sunday, Hadid attended the Cannes Film Festival and rocked a popping gilded brass necklace inspired by the human lungs by designer Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli’s Fall 2021 collection.

The piece is described by Schiaparelli as "Golden trompe l’œil lungs with rhinestones."

Bella Hadid attends the ‘Tre Piani (Three Floors)’ screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 11, 2021 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

"Trompe l’œil" describes the artistic illusion of tricking the eye into perceiving a painted or flat detail as a three-dimensional object.

Score another eye-popping look in the books for Hadid, who was first romantically linked to the artist in early June when they were spotted out on a lunch date together. They were apparently introduced through friends, according to The Sun.

Their relationship seemingly started up following her split from on-again-off-again boyfriend The Weeknd, who sparked his own romance rumors this week after dining with Angelina Jolie.

