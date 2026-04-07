‘Baywatch’ star Donna D’Errico went from homelessness to fame, admits ‘shame’

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Donna D'Errico is giving back to the community she was once a part of.

During a recent interview with Fox News Digital, the 58-year-old actress discussed her volunteer efforts with HOPE UNITED Los Angeles Mission & Hope the Mission, who have partnered with Albertsons to host a special Easter event on Skid Row.

The actress spent her day volunteering with the organization, serving chef-prepared meals and a full day of care, dignity, and community for those experiencing homelessness. She shared that volunteering with the organization means a lot to her as she has a special connection with those she is helping.

"The biggest surprise from my career journey? I think is, I guess, the fact that I went from something similar to what these guys are experiencing here with homelessness, to being on one of the biggest shows in the world, actually two of them," she said. "And going from there and ending up very fortunate in life. But I do understand their plight because I experienced it myself at one time."

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Looking back on the time before she made it in the entertainment industry, D'Errico said the most difficult part of homelessness was the "shame and embarrassment" she felt.

WATCH: DONNA D'ERRICO SHARES SHE EXPERIENCED HOMELESSNESS PRIOR TO FINDING FAME IN HOLLYWOOD

"It was finding places to wash my clothes and stuff like that," she explained. "Not a lot of people are aware that I went through that, but I did. A long, long time ago, in another life, but I remember it well."

D'Errico told Fox News Digital she has "been volunteering here at the LA Mission for quite a long time," citing the high number of homelessness, specifically within the single women and children populations, as the reason why it is important to her.

In partnership with Albertsons, HOPE UNITED Los Angeles Mission & Hope the Mission hosted a special Easter outreach on Skid Row, serving a chef-prepared holiday meal and offering a full day of care, dignity, and community for neighbors experiencing homelessness.

She recognizes that she is "lucky enough to live a nice life" and says, "I'm not doing anything" else.

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"And there’s a lot of people that, like the saying goes, 'There but for the grace of God go I,'" she added. "I could be in that situation too, and it just feels good to spend my time on a nice day like this giving back."

D'Errico explained that, in her opinion, time is "one of the most valuable things" you can give someone, noting, it is "easy to give money and to donate," but "giving your time is so precious because we all are busy."

WATCH HERE: DONNA D'ERRICO HAS BEEN VOLUNTEERING AT THE LA MISSION FOR MANY YEARS

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The actress had her big break in 1995 when she was named Playboy's playmate of the year, later joining the cast of "Baywatch" in the show's seventh season, playing Donna Marco, further increasing her fame.

When speaking with Fox News Digital in August 2025, the actress and model shared that she reached out to Playboy to see if it had interest in featuring her in the magazine in honor of the 30th anniversary of her debut cover, and was surprised when they turned her down.

"I contacted Playboy because I was like, 'You know, I'm kind of feeling myself. I feel like I look pretty good,'" she said. "'I'm feeling pretty confident. I might like to kind of pose again, I don't know. I think it might be kind of cool.'"

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"They were like, 'Oh, we don't do that anymore,'" she recalled. "I was, like, 'What do you mean you don't do that anymore? I know there's not a magazine anymore, but don't you, you know, have pictorials?'"

The outlet let her know the magazine has "a completely different vibe" now. "I was like, ‘Well, that sucks because I would have done it,’" she added.

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