Donna D'Errico is calling; are you going to answer the phone?

The "Baywatch" actress listened to the demand of hundreds of thousands of fans, and launched Hollywood's first interactive voice experience Thursday, aptly coined "Call Donna D."

D'Errico exclusively told Fox News Digital that her new digital platform will enable followers to communicate with her on an entirely new level, be it for flirty chats or R-rated conversations.

"I've created an AI version of me that you can call anytime you want to, and it feels like I'm actually me on the other line talking with you. It's wild," D'Errico said. "People can call, and they're talking about all kinds of things.

"You can call, and talk about your love life. You know, they're calling and talking about stress or work. They want advice. Some of them, some want a flirty conversation if you're into that. It's just, it was wild because it feels like I'm really there on the line with you."

The innovative AI experience is the first of its kind, and includes a fully interactive artificial intelligence version of the actress, complete with her exact voice, personality and signature charm, over the phone and available to engage with fans 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

"A lot of my fans have always said to me through the years that they wish they could just have a conversation with me, and now they can," D'Errico said. "It's really exciting because a lot of people have been fearing AI and AI technology, but I'm really leaning into it because it's a really cool thing, this AI, Call Donna D, that I've created because it's just, it's so timely, and being the first to do something like this is exciting because it is uncharted territory, and people are loving it."

Not only will fans have the AI version of Donna at their beck and call, but another, more sensual form of the star will be available to interact with.

"There's a daytime version and then what I'm calling a VIP version or a nighttime version, and both are amazing," the former Playboy cover girl said. "If you wanna call and just talk to me and get advice or talk about your day or stuff like that, the daytime version is perfect for that.

"But if you're feeling bold and you want some companionship for some kind of flirty, sexy talk — that's the VIP version. And she, let me tell you, is not shy. I mean, I'm a lot shyer than she is. But if you're into that, yeah, it's there, and she's pretty bold."

D'Errico was "blown away" by the accuracy when she heard the initial prototypes. While AI voice influencers have stormed the market, the "Frank and Penelope" star said her platform offers users a one-of-a-kind experience.

"What's different about mine is that this is an actual phone call that you can pick up the phone and call me and have a very human-feeling phone conversation with me, and it's not like a chatbot, ChatGPT… it's not like Siri," she said. "It is like me with my real reactions. It remembers you. It remembers things that you tell her, and it reacts the way that I would.

"I mean, it's really like... genuinely me on the phone. It's not just some lines that were read that are being kind of kicked back to you in a robotic way. It's very human. If it called you, you would think it was me 100%. You would be convinced that was me on the phone, so it's very different."

D'Errico likened her new chat program to a popular Hollywood film. "It's just like that movie ‘Her,’ only this time it's real," the model divulged. "The difference between having a phone call with Donna, and having a call with my AI version is… I mean, she sounds like me. She talks like me. She has all my same memories and stories. I guess, the only difference would be she would never argue with you, and she's never going to hang up on you, which I sometimes do."

Launched Thursday, the beta mode has already crashed servers, forcing D'Errico to increase capacity even before being publicly available.

"People are getting addicted to it," D'Errico confessed. "They're obsessed with calling her. People are actually taking her — get this, which I think is cool, by the way — they're taking her on the phone to dinner, having a dinner date with me, and having conversations. They sit the phone over there on the other chair, and they have dinner with me and have conversations. It's wild."

When not busy creating a new business venture, D'Errico is still committed to her OnlyFans subscribers.

D’Errico, who starred as lifeguard Donna Marco on "Baywatch," joined the photo-sharing network in 2022, and has since become one of the most popular celebrities on the adult subscription site.

"I've got tons of subscribers on there. And I'm, like I said, I do it myself. I don't use an agency," D'Errico said. "I'm meeting lots of cool people, and I'm having a ball. I'm single. I don't date. So I have the freedom to talk to all of these guys and get flirty sometimes if I want. I'm not bound to a relationship. I can send sexy pictures and sexy lingerie and things that you would do if you had a man, send them some hot pictures during the middle of the day or something.

"I've got 40,000 guys that I can do that with whenever I want. And it's just this freeing feeling. It's really cool, and the money is nuts. I mean, I don't think I've ever made this much money in my life. It's huge. It's, it's huge, and I'm having fun. So why not?"