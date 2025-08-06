NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Donna D'Errico is in the best shape of her life and isn't afraid to show off her hard work.

After the 30th anniversary of her debut on the cover of Playboy, D'Errico figured she'd reach out to the publication to see if it had interest in featuring a longtime fan favorite.

The "Baywatch" actress was shocked to learn that not only was Playboy not excited about her pitch, but the adult content outlet encouraged her to send images for possible social media inclusion.

D'Errico, who recently launched the first celebrity artificial intelligence chat experience, Call Donna D, was first featured on the cover in September 1995 as Playboy's Playmate of the Month. Reveling in success as an OnlyFans star and posing in the nude for a Peta campaign, D'Errico attempted to get back on the pages of the famous magazine.

"I actually contacted Playboy," D'Errico exclusively told Fox News Digital. "I contacted Playboy because I was like, 'You know, I'm kind of feeling myself. I feel like I look pretty good.'

"'I'm feeling pretty confident. I might like to kind of pose again, I don't know. I think it might be kind of cool.'"

Before D'Errico could get ahead of herself, Playboy turned her down, she said.

"They were like, 'Oh, we don't do that anymore,'" she recalled. "I was, like, 'What do you mean you don't do that anymore? I know there's not a magazine anymore, but don't you, you know, have pictorials?'

"They said, 'No, not really. We don't really do that now. It's a completely different vibe.' I was like, ‘Well, that sucks because I would have done it.’"

Playboy did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

If Playboy were to call back, D'Errico may be a little busy connecting with her millions of fans on her new interactive voice experience. The actress told Fox News Digital her original digital platform will enable followers to communicate with her on an entirely new level, be it for flirty chats or R-rated conversations.

"I've created an AI version of me that you can call anytime you want to, and it feels like I'm actually me on the other line talking with you. It's wild," D'Errico said. "People can call, and they're talking about all kinds of things.

"You can call and talk about your love life. You know, they're calling and talking about stress or work. They want advice. Some of them, some want a flirty conversation if you're into that. It's just, it was wild because it feels like I'm really there on the line with you."

The innovative AI experience is the first of its kind and includes a fully interactive AI version of the actress, complete with her exact voice, personality and signature charm over the phone and available to engage with fans 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

"There's a daytime version and then what I'm calling a VIP version or a nighttime version, and both are amazing," the former Playboy cover girl said. "If you wanna call and just talk to me and get advice or talk about your day or stuff like that, the daytime version is perfect for that.

"But if you're feeling bold, and you want some companionship for some kind of flirty, sexy talk — that's the VIP version. And she, let me tell you, is not shy. I mean, I'm a lot shyer than she is. But if you're into that, yeah, it's there, and she's pretty bold."

D’Errico, who starred as lifeguard Donna Marco on "Baywatch," joined the OnlyFans photo-sharing network in 2022 and has since become one of the most popular celebrities on the adult subscription site.

"I've got tons of subscribers on there. And I'm, like I said, I do it myself. I don't use an agency," D'Errico said.

"I'm meeting lots of cool people, and I'm having a ball. I'm single. I don't date. So, I have the freedom to talk to all of these guys and get flirty sometimes if I want. I'm not bound to a relationship. I can send sexy pictures and sexy lingerie and things that you would do if you had a man, send them some hot pictures during the middle of the day or something."