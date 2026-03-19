First look at Brooks Nader and cast in iconic 'Baywatch' red swimsuits as filming kicks off for reboot

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Fans got a glimpse of the new cast of "Baywatch" as filming begins on the reboot.

The cast of the highly anticipated reboot was spotted filming scenes for the show in Venice Beach, California.

Brooks Nader, Shay Mitchell, Noah Beck, Stephen Amell, Livvy Dunne and others were photographed sporting the iconic red swimsuits as they strutted their stuff on the shore.

In the photos, the stars can be seen performing action sequences, with some snaps showing them running on the sand while carrying flotation devices with worried looks on their faces.

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Other photos show them coming out of the water, while "Yellowstone" star Hassie Harrison can be seen jumping over a surfboard as she's presumably rushing across the beach to save a life.

A group shot shows the main cast members posing for a photo with a member of the crew who is holding a slate, while another shows Nader posing with the slate with the ocean behind her.

Mitchell and Nader also showed excitement about working on the series on their Instagram stories, with both posting photos from their first day on set. Mitchell posted photos of the red lifeguard trucks, as well as a slate with "Baywatch" written on it and a selfie of her in the red one-piece with the caption, "quick selfie before getting knocked by the waves."

She also shared a carousel of photos on her Instagram with the caption, "Just keeping the grid strong before other shots humble me again" with a laughing emoji.

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Nader shared two photos on her Instagram stories, including one of a lifeguard tower, with the caption, "office for the next few months," as well as a photo of her outside her trailer, with the caption, "Selene's 1st day."

Former LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne also shared her excitement about joining the show on her Instagram.

"I’m not a lifeguard, but i play one on tv," she captioned her post.

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The reboot was announced in September 2025, with casting news coming out in February and March.

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"You know, much like when I went on 'Dancing With the Stars,' like, the unknown is really scary. I wasn’t a dancer. I’m not necessarily an actor, and so I think learning new things excites me and drives me," Nader told Entertainment Tonight in March ahead of filming. "And I know I’m ready, and we start filming very soon. So I’m excited to step into this and maybe, hopefully, shock people with what I can do."

The original show aired on TV for 220 episodes over the course of 11 seasons from 1989 to 2001. Many famous faces starred on the show, including Pamela Anderson and David Hasselhoff, with later appearances from Jason Momoa, Donna D'Errico and Carmen Electra.

When speaking with People after Nader was announced as a member of the cast of the reboot, Electra said the 29-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is "absolutely" a good fit for the show.

Nader announced she was part of the reboot earlier this month with a photo on her Instagram stories featuring her holding a script for the show, with the caption, "I've been keeping a secret...."

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She followed that up with another Instagram story, this time featuring a photo of her on the cover of the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, in which she is wearing a red swimsuit reminiscent of those worn on "Baywatch."

"I've been manifesting this for a minute @si_swimsuit," she captioned the picture.

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