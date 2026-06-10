'Landman' star Billy Bob Thornton says working people relate to the struggles the characters face

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Billy Bob Thornton knows exactly why Taylor Sheridan's "Landman" has turned into a global favorite.

During an interview with Fox News Digital at the Newport Beach TV Fest, Thornton shared that people from all economic backgrounds enjoy "Landman," but the working class can relate to the struggles.

"Working people, I think, really relate to the struggles that the family goes through and the people who work in this industry," Thornton said.

Thornton told Fox News Digital why he believes "Landman" turned into a worldwide hit and that's all thanks to Sheridan's "finger on the pulse of people."

'LANDMAN' STAR ANDY GARCIA SAYS 'MAVERICK' TAYLOR SHERIDAN HAS REFRESHING APPROACH TO HOLLYWOOD

"What's really surprising about Taylor is that it doesn't… or that is unique about Taylor, is that he seems to understand all people because this is an international hit."

"Working people, I think, really relate to the struggles that the family goes through and the people who work in this industry." — Billy Bob Thornton

"'Landman' is a worldwide phenomenon, and I think what's different about this show is that most of the shows stick to what they are. If it's a drama, it's drama. If it danger, like a 'Lioness,' it is the danger," Thornton continued.

WATCH: 'Landman' star Billy Bob Thornton shares why the audience relates to the series

"But in 'Landman,' you have emotion and drama and humor and absurdity and danger. You have all of it. You know, and maybe I think that appeals to people, and plus, it's the cast of people who just are who they are."

"Landman" is based on the podcast "Boomtown." The show chronicles the Permian Basin oil boom in West Texas that took place in the early 2010s, fueled by advances in oil drilling technology.

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At the center of the show is Thornton's character – Tommy Norris. Thornton portrays a "landman," a crisis manager working for an oil company called M-Tex. The series also stars Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Demi Moore, Jon Hamm and Andy Garcia.

WATCH: Billy Bob Thornton says 'Landman' is a cast full of people who 'are who they are'

Speaking to Fox News Digital at the Newport Beach TV Fest, Garcia said that Sheridan has built an extraordinary "ensemble" to execute "Landman."

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"Well, it starts with the quality of the writing and the ensemble that he's chosen to execute his words, you know, and then you have the design of the show, the photography, direction," Garcia said. "But it all starts from the storytelling and Taylor's words and the way he builds a season."

Paramount+ has officially confirmed "Landman" season 3.

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