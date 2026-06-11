Taylor Swift dances, shimmies and steals headlines as Knicks erase 29-point hole in NBA Finals stunner

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Taylor Swift brought her star power to Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night, turning heads as she watched the New York Knicks take on the San Antonio Spurs in a high-stakes NBA Finals showdown.

Swift sat courtside with close friends Alana and Este Haim. The trio joined Celebrity Row alongside Ben Stiller and Mariska Hargitay.

The pop star embraced a spirited, game-day-inspired look built around a bright royal blue "STEVIE KNICKS" T-shirt featuring bold orange lettering across the front. Alana and Este each wore matching shirts saying "KNICKOLE KIDMAN" and "KNICKELBACK." Swift paired her graphic top with similar black jeans to the ones she wore to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce to a Super Bowl win in 2024. She wore her signature bangs swept across her forehead, with the rest of her hair pulled back into a relaxed ponytail.

The New York Knicks made a record comeback from 29 points down and moved to the brink of their first championship since 1973 by beating the San Antonio Spurs 107-106 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The Knicks, who have just two titles in their 80-year history and hadn't even been to the NBA Finals since 1999, have a 3-1 lead and three chances to win the best-of-seven series — starting with Game 5 on Saturday night in San Antonio.

ESPN ANALYST NO FAN OF TAYLOR SWIFT, CALLS HER A FAKE KNICKS FAN: 'GET OUT OF HERE'

As the Knicks struggled, eagle-eyed fans spotted Scooter Braun – known to have years-long conflict with Swift – and Sydney Sweeney sitting just six rows back from the star. Despite the ominous omen, all eyes were on Swift as she worked to bring up the energy of the crowd by simply being herself.

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During halftime, Swift was hyping up her fellow Knicks fans. "We're going to get the energy up," she could be heard saying in a video shared online.

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WATCH: TAYLOR SWIFT CELEBRATES EVERY BIG KNICKS MOMENT DURING DRAMATIC FINALS WIN

As the Knicks chipped away at the deficit, Swift appeared to be one of the few believers left in the building. Cameras caught the pop star doing a celebratory shimmy as New York trimmed the Spurs' lead to 22 points.

Swift, the Haim sisters and Hargitay joined hands and danced in a circle as the Knicks slowly clawed their way back into the game. At one point, Swift and Hargitay jumped up and down while embracing as the "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" star whipped her hair back and forth.

WATCH: TAYLOR SWIFT CHEERS ON KNICKS COURTSIDE WHILE SIPPING DRINK AT SHOWDOWN

Video showed Swift sitting courtside enjoying a drink while dancing as the fight to win continued on the court.

OG Anunoby tipped in the miss of Jalen Brunson’s long 3-point attempt with 1.2 seconds remaining to complete the team's rally to victory.

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The celebration didn't end at the final buzzer. After the Knicks' victory, Swift joined Mariska Hargitay, the Haim sisters and Stiller on the court, where the group mingled with players as Madison Square Garden erupted in celebration.

Swift was spotted talking with Kylie Jenner, years after her infamous feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian made headlines.

WATCH: TAYLOR SWIFT AND MARISKA HARGITAY SHARE SWEET MOMENT DURING NBA FINALS

The "Life of a Showgirl" singer kept the party going on her way out of the arena, dancing with fans before heading to the members-only club Zero Bond. Swift, along with Alana and Este, later joined a host of A-list guests as New York celebrated the Knicks' win deep into the night.

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The Associated Press contributed to this report.