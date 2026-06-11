Millie Bobby Brown defends husband Jake Bongiovi after critics blast him for not helping with their bags

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Millie Bobby Brown is coming to her husband's defense after internet trolls call him a bad parent.

During an appearance on Kylie Kelce's podcast, "Not Gonna Lie," the 22-year-old actress defended her husband, Jake Bongiovi, after fans called him out for not helping her carry her bags or push their baby's stroller.

"When did women become incapable of holding their own bags, car seats and stuff? This stems from me holding all of my suitcases and bags and my kid and people are like, 'Your husband doesn't hold a single thing.' Because I'm three miles ahead. I have been planning this all night."

She went on to say that "nobody knows my husband," adding that while he is "the most polite, sweet, will-do-anything-for-me" kind of man, "he also knows I'm capable."

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"We’re all about empowering girls and, ‘You got it’ and ‘You don’t need a man.’ But then when I’m like, ‘OK, I can carry my own things,’ people are like, ‘Where’s your husband?’" she added.

Brown garnered mixed reactions from fans in the comments section of the preview clip posted of the podcast posted on Instagram, with some agreeing with her female empowerment stance, and others offering a different point of view.

"It’s not really about chivalry when people see you carrying all the bags and ask where your husband is," one fan wrote. "It’s more about the fact that he sees you carrying everything and doesn’t step up to help. As far as I know, that’s his daughter too."

Another agreed with Brown, writing, "I’m the same way so I completely get it. My husband is always there but I tell him "I got this!" and he lets me be. He does so much for me, but also knows I can handle my own."

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The "Stranger Things" actress married Bongiovi in May 2024 after making their relationship public in March 2022 when they walked the red carpet together at the BAFTA Awards in London.

When speaking to Glamour in October 2023, Brown shared that it was never her "intention to be a wife," but when she met Bongiovi, she began thinking, "Oh, I do want this."

"When I met Jake. I just felt I could be loud. He embraced that and encouraged that. And I fell in love with myself while being with him," she said. "He was a really big, huge part of me loving myself and becoming a woman. It was like, 'Wow, I really love this person because he allows me to love myself.'"

The two went on to adopt a baby girl in August 2025, and have chosen to keep their daughter's life private.

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During the podcast appearance, Brown told Kelce she "always, always wanted to adopt," adding that "adoption is love, adoption is forever." She later shared that she also has plans to carry children herself one day, saying "hopefully one day that's in my future."

"I went to school to be a social worker for two years and then I switched to being a vet because I love animals. I loved the aspect of adoption in my social work courses… so meaningful and important," she said. "And then I also learned what it, you know, speaking to, and reading a lot about being a birth mother and what that journey is. So for me, my husband and I took a lot of time to focus on what that story and what that journey looks like. And then we embarked it."

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