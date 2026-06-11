Brad Pitt fights for survival in 'Heart of the Beast' trailer as fans say he's 'cooler' than younger actors

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The first trailer for Brad Pitt's upcoming new film dropped and fans are excited.

Paramount released the first trailer for the 62-year-old actor's latest film, "Heart of the Beast," on Thursday. The survival thriller stars Pitt as a former Navy SEAL and his retired combat canine, who fight for survival after a plane crash leaves them deserted in the Alaskan wilderness.

"Imagine being 60 and still cooler than every actor under 30 Brad Pitt different," one fan wrote in the comments section on YouTube.

Another added, "This looks PEAK, can't wait to watch it," while a third wrote, "Brad Pitt is the perfect combination of a actor + action hero + performer + superstar."

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Directed by David Ayer, the movie also stars J.K. Simmons and Anna Lambe, and is expected to premiere on September 25.

"After a harrowing plane crash, Special Forces officer James Belmont (Brad Pitt) and his combat dog, Odin, find themselves stranded deep in the Alaskan wilderness. Together, they are forced into a brutal fight for survival against the elements," the film's synopsis reads. "From acclaimed filmmaker David Ayer, 'Heart of the Beast' is an intense adventure thriller that explores the unbreakable bond between a man and his best friend as they face their greatest battle yet."

In addition to "Heart of the Beast," Pitt is set to star in "The Adventures of Cliff Booth," which will see him reprise his role as the titular character, after first portraying him in the 2019 movie, "Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood."

The role quickly became a favorite of his among fans, prompting the spin-off film, and ultimately earned him an Academy Award for best supporting actor.

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"This is something Quentin Tarantino wrote. It’s an episode, not really a sequel, of the character from 'Once Upon A Time,'" he told Deadline in June 2025. "He didn’t want to direct it at this point, so our mutual friend David Fincher stepped in, and we’re going to start filming in July. It should be really good fun."

The trailer dropped just one day after his daughter, Zahara, who he shares with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, reportedly petitioned to have Pitt dropped from her last name, petitioning to be known as Zahara Marley Jolie from now on, according to E! News.

Her decision comes after the former couple's other daughter, Shiloh, also petitioned to drop Pitt from her last name. Shiloh later debuted a new name, when she choreographed a sensual dance under the nickname Shi, for dancers Keoni Rose and Tako Suzuki, according to Variety .

"He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name. He’s never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter," a source told People in June 2024 when Shiloh first filed to drop Pitt from her name.

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"The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad," the source added.

Since he and Jolie separated in September 2016, Pitt has been rumored to have dated a few women, but has only confirmed his relationship with Ines de Ramon, who he has been dating since late 2022.

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