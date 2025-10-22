'Baywatch' star Donna D'Errico shows off her curves in leopard-print bikini with red lace

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Donna D'Errico is proving age is just a number.

The 57-year-old "Baywatch" star posted a photo of herself on Instagram on Monday, in a leopard-print bikini with red lace, which showed off her toned body.

She gave the camera a pout as she posed in front of a window, and opted for a dramatic smokey eye for her makeup look.

"Never my love ❤️," she captioned the post, as fans of the actress flooded the comments section with compliments.

"You look amazing Donna! Absolutely spectacular," one fan wrote, while another added, "Wow you look Amazing and Beautiful."

A third follower wrote, "And still the most beautiful woman on social media anywhere in the world 🔥🔥🔥."

Earlier this year, the actress celebrated the 30th anniversary of her debut cover on Playboy Magazine. To celebrate the anniversary, D'Errico reached out to the outlet to see if they would be interested in featuring her again.

It's safe to say she was surprised by their response.

"I actually contacted Playboy," D'Errico told Fox News Digital. "I contacted Playboy because I was like, 'You know, I'm kind of feeling myself. I feel like I look pretty good. I'm feeling pretty confident. I might like to kind of pose again, I don't know. I think it might be kind of cool.'"

The outlet then let her know they weren't interested, telling her, "We don't really do that now. It's a completely different vibe." D'Errico was bummed by the publication's response, telling Fox News Digital, "that sucks because I would have done it."

D'Errico made waves when she announced she had joined the subscription-based social media platform, OnlyFans, in 2022.

When speaking with Fox News Digital in December 2023, she took the time to clear up the "misconception that every female, and male, I guess, that's on OnlyFans is doing porn," saying, "It's just not true."

"I think people are starting to get that now, just sort of starting to," she said. "There's a ton of celebrities on there now. And you know, I know that people associate OnlyFans with porn, and I know that … for a long period of time was the primary thing that was going on on there. But just because you're on OnlyFans doesn't mean you're doing it."

