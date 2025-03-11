'Harry Potter' actress joins OnlyFans to pay off debt

"Boob jobs, blame and OnlyFans."

That is how one "Harry Potter" actress introduced her podcast, as she opened up about her new venture on the social media platform primarily known for adult content.

Jessie Cave, who played Rupert Grint's character Ron Weasley’s girlfriend in the popular franchise, confessed she joined OnlyFans to pay off her debt.

"I’ll try for one year," Cave wrote on her personal Substack. "My aim? To get the house safe, cover the arsenic/lead wallpaper, build a new roof etc. My aim? To get out of debt. My aim? To empower myself? To prove to those in the past who have misjudged me that I’m not so sweet? To put time into something I never invested in before: self-love."

Cave, 37, shared that her adult content is very "niche" and explained her OnlyFans will focus on a "slutty Mormon" demeanor.

"It's very much geared toward people who have an interest or fetish with hair," Cave said on her "Before We Break Up Again" podcast. "I do a lot of videos with my hair on Instagram and I have now for a while. I just noticed that I always get comments."

"They’re never sexually depraved or lascivious. It's never dirty comments, but I do get lots of interest in the hair thing and I just thought, 'F--- it, I'm going to do something that is very niche,’" she added.

While the mom-of-four understands she may get criticized for her content on the site, Cave found joining OnlyFans to be "quite liberating."

"I really am choosing to think of this as an empowering moment for me because I have been this very straight, prim actress for a lot of my career and this is very much a way of me saying, 'Okay, I'm doing something that is not normal. This is weird and me and a bit kinky. And why not?’"

'HARRY POTTER' ACTOR CONFESSES HIT MOVIES WERE 'QUITE BORING' TO MAKE

Despite OnlyFans being known for sexually explicit content, the "Harry Potter" alum plans to keep her content less R-rated.

"Wizard warning: Will not do explicit sexual content. Might be in my underwear," Cave wrote on her OnlyFans bio.

"I do NICHE HAIR CONTENT which you may well quite like. How magical!" she noted. "If you have a hair thing, this is the place for you. If you want something specific, you can message me and I will be happy to see what we can do."

In an Instagram video, Cave explained her OnlyFans idea and what people can expect from her content.

"The best quality hair sounds," Cave said. "You need to hear the brushing … I'm going for a very pure aesthetic … Just very sensual stuff with my hair."

Although Cave admitted she "can’t afford a mic," she believes the launch of her OnlyFans will bring in the "big bucks."

The British actress was adamant there would be no "feet" or "bums" featured in her content.