'Sopranos' star Drea de Matteo creates OnlyFans account, joining Denise Richards, Carmen Electra

Drea de Matteo is the latest celebrity to launch an OnlyFans account.

The "Sopranos" star is charging viewers $15 a month for exclusive content of the actress – uncensored.

De Matteo took to her Instagram to share the news with her nearly 500,000 followers. She shared a photo of herself sitting on a bed, nude, wearing animal-print boots, according to Deadline. The 51-year-old actress posed for the photo while smoking a cigarette.

De Matteo joined OnlyFans a little more than a month after the ongoing actors strike began in July.

De Matteo starred as Christopher Moltisanti’s girlfriend, Adriana, in "The Sopranos." Her character was killed off from the show after becoming an FBI informant but would later return for a handful of episodes. In 2004, De Matteo won an Emmy for her portrayal.

She also has appeared in "Desperate Housewives" and "Sons of Anarchy."

De Matteo isn't the only celebrity who has joined the subscription service site that started in 2016. OnlyFans is most known for its creators who share uncensored content.

Denise Richards joined the risque site in June 2022. Richards began the new business venture after her then-18-year-old daughter, Sami Sheen, started her own OnlyFans account weeks before.

At one point, Richards was charging $25 for a monthly subscription or $127 for six-month packages for fans to access her sizzling content.

Carmen Electra has also cashed in on the site. Electra is most known for her performance as the lifeguard Lani McKenzie in "Baywatch." Electra previously told Fox News Digital that she is reeling in what she calls some of her most exciting work to date on OnlyFans. She feels the site is a "safe place" where she can be a real creator.

"I have become my own creative director, my own stylist, my own visionary. You're one-on-one with the fans, so they can do requests, and I love it."

"There's no one telling you what to do; I'm my own boss."

She added, "It's intense and very empowering. It's so self-empowering. And creatively, I've always had so many fun and creative ideas, and there's been times when I've been able to follow through with those with different projects I'm working on."

Model and actress Donna D'Errico's OnlyFans page is free to subscribers, but she insists she's making "tens of thousands" of dollars as the site allows creators to accept tips or paid private messages. The 55-year-old former Playboy Playmate shares unpublished lingerie shots, outtakes from magazine editorials, behind-the-scenes photos and videos, as well as plenty of bikini content.

"I’m making money instead of showing it for free on Instagram," she previously told Fox News Digital.

"That video you see of me dancing in a bikini? I do the exact thing on OnlyFans, and I’m making tens of thousands of dollars from it. It’s a win-win for me."

