'Baywatch' alum Donna D'Errico fires back after her bikini post on social media was labeled 'raunchy'

"Baywatch" alum Donna D'Errico fired back after a media outlet called her TikTok account "raunchy."

The 54-year-old actress shared a video on Sunday in which she was seen from the chin down as she danced and turned from side to side in a red string bikini. "I’ve had this account for awhile and never posted anything. Here’s my first post. I hope you like it," she wrote in the caption.

On Monday, a U.K. outlet published an article about the clip with a headline that referenced her "raunchy TikTok account" and "saucy bikini videos." D'Errico slammed the headline in a post that she uploaded to her Instagram Story.

"Um…it's literally one single video of me standing in a bikini," she wrote on a screenshot of the article. "Nice clickbait but I don't appreciate it since I'm not raunchy and don't post or do raunchy stuff."

The former "Battlebots" host also shared the video, which featured stickers with the phrases "Thirst trap," "Beach time," "Are you in?" and "Dad Bod," to her Instagram page.

‘BAYWATCH’ ALUM DONNA D’ERRICO ON BEING TOLD SHE'S 'TOO OLD' TO ROCK A BIKINI: ‘GOOD LORD JUST WEAR IT’

"Here’s me modeling my new line of bathing suits for women over 50," she joked in the caption. "Follow me for more AARP tips."

This is not the first time that D'Errico has defended herself against online critics. Last summer, she responded to haters who left negative comments on a video that she shared for a Fourth of July Instagram post. In the clip, the model was seen wearing an American flag string bikini.

"Quite a few women complained about the 4th of July video I posted in a red white & blue bikini because they thought I was ‘classier than that’ and ‘too old to wear a bikini’ and, my favorite, ‘desperate,'" she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post that featured a photo of her in a pale pink string bikini.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH THIS VIDEO

@donnaderrico I’ve had this account for awhile and never posted anything. Here’s my first post. I hope you like it. ♬ Ojai - Ray LaMontagne

D'Errico continued, "Let me tell you something that might surprise you. I can actually wear and do literally whatever I want."

"On that note, here is me in a bikini squatting on a coffee table," she quipped.

The actress further defied her critics by joining the subscription-based adult platform OnlyFans. In August, she addressed the "hateful comments" that she had received after sharing her bikini photos and explained her decision to join OnlyFans in an interview with Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"After the second photo went viral, I got a lot of backlash from that too, but I also received a lot of support from people who not only enjoyed what I had to say but also just enjoyed seeing me in a bikini," D'Errico said.

She continued, "And I guess I’m tired of the judging, the bullying and all the hate. It would be nice to post some things and not have that happen. And the truth is, regular social media just doesn’t do it for me. There’s just a lot of judging and hate that goes on there."

"I know there’s not a lot that can be done with that, because that’s always going to be there. You have all these keyboard warriors who feel very powerful making fun of others, tearing them down while hiding behind a computer."

"I’ve had that happened so much throughout my career – ever since I became a public figure," D’Errico added. "And while it doesn’t really bother me, for the most part, I would still like to post things without those repercussions. So I finally said, ‘To heck with it.’"

The former Playboy Playmate starred as lifeguard Donna Marco on "Baywatch" from 1996 to 1998.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.