‘Baywatch’s’ Donna D'Errico poses in lingerie after being told she’s ‘too old,’ gets Carmen Electra’s support

"Baywatch" alum Donna D’Errico is continuing to fight back against critics who claim she’s "too old" to share revealing photos online.

The 54-year-old took to Instagram and stunned in a blue and white laced lingerie outfit.

"Oh no she did not just now post a photo of herself in her underwear. #OhYesIDid" D’Errico captioned her post.

"I just like this photo. I think I look pretty," she continued with a smiling heart emoji and hashtags including #prettyinblue.

Former "Baywatch" star Carmen Electra supported the risqué photo and commented, "Gorgeous!" on D’Errico’s latest post.

The former Playboy centerfold’s post comes on the heels of critics claiming she’s "desperate" for modeling a two-piece on social media in July.

"Quite a few women complained about the 4th of July video I posted in a red white & blue bikini because they thought I was 'classier than that' and 'too old to wear a bikini' and, my favorite, 'desperate,'" she began her caption.

"Let me tell you something that might surprise you," D’Errico added. "I can actually wear and do literally whatever I want. On that note, here is me in a bikini squatting on a coffee table.

The model told Fox News Digital exclusively she hopes her photos will encourage other women to celebrate their bodies — no matter their age.

"Once upon a time I used to allow what others thought of me to really bother me and even dictate my actions," the 54-year-old explained.

"And those ‘others’ I speak of were almost exclusively other women. Strangers in public or haters online, so many women just seem to love tearing other women down. It affected me pretty badly over time. No matter how great I felt about how I looked when I left the house, if I got photographed while out I’d be absolutely torn to shreds by mostly women making fun of everything about me in online comments."

