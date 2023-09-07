Expand / Collapse search
Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson reveals why she's ditching her bombshell look, selling iconic 'Baywatch' swimsuit

Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson share two sons, both of whom supported their mother at her Pandora event

Pamela Anderson's love life: A look back at her unique and storied romantic history Video

Pamela Anderson's love life: A look back at her unique and storied romantic history

From Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee, to her latest husband, film mogul Jon Peters, here's a look back at some of the 'Baywatch' bombshell's past romantic entanglements.

Paramount to the fabric of popular culture in the '90s and early 2000s, actress and personality Pamela Anderson is revamping her look and shedding her old image.

"The ‘90s was the ’90s, and now it's 2023. I don't know, I like to do things that are different," she shared of her transition away from bold makeup in favor of a more natural look.

"This is a new chapter of my life, and I don't know. Natural beauty still takes us two hours in front of a mirror," she joked with "Entertainment Tonight" at an event for Pandora Jewelry last night.

PAMELA ANDERSON, 56, LAUGHS AT HER AGING APPEARANCE: ‘WHAT’S HAPPENING TO ME?'

Pamela Anderson smiles in a stain blouse in the streets of New York

Pamela Anderson shares that her style is evolving with the times. (James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images)

Anderson is so set on starting fresh that she also shared she wants to rid herself of her old wardrobe, including the iconic "Baywatch" swimsuit she is known for rocking. She recently shared that the piece still fits her.

Pamela Anderson and Nicole Eggert pose for a photo in front of a yellow lifeguard truck wearing their red bathing suits from "Baywatch"

Pamela Anderson and Nicole Eggert both donned the iconic red swimsuit on "Baywatch." (Fotos International)

"I don’t like to waste," Anderson, now 56, told People Magazine. "Better to clear my mind, clear my closet. Make room for this new life. I can’t wait to see others enjoy these pieces."

Pamela Anderson in a denim shirt and shorts in the water split Pamela Anderson black top and backward hat split Pamela Anderson in a white crop top and mini skirt with baby pink boots

Pamela Anderson pictured in 1993, 1994 and 1998 (L-R). (Steve.Granitz/ Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

"My style has undoubtedly changed over the years, and it thrills me to think others will find the joy I did. There’s no reason to hang on to it. These memories are made to share."

Anderson says her plan is to sell her archived collection on her website in a "thoughtful" and "sentimental" way.

Pamela Anderson in a black crop top and a printed low ride skirt and chain, split Pam Anderson in a halter red dress split Pam Anderson in a blue dress with a belt

Pamela Anderson pictured in 2000, 2005 and 2010 (L-R). (Steve Granitz/James Devaney/Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Getty images)

Anderson qualified her '90s fashion choices as "wild and uninhibited," in an interview she gave last month to Elle Magazine. 

"I don’t know if it was a defense mechanism or what. I just thought, ‘I’m going to have fun.,'" she shared of her makeup selections, which was often just remnants of the night before, including "a little bit of glitter."

"The stuff that never leaves you! I’d be volunteering at the kids’ school, and I would catch myself in a reflection, and I’d have glitter all over my face. Which doesn’t make you a bad mom, just because you’re covered in glitter."

Pamela Anderson in a matching pale blue/grey blouse and trousers smiles and laughs with her two sons, wearing white shirts and jeans

Pamela Anderson smiles with her two sons, Brandon Lee (L) and Dylan Jagger (R). (Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Pandora)

Anderson has two sons, Brandon Lee and Dylan Jagger, both with ex-husband Tommy Lee.

