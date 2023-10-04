Former Disney star's mom encouraged her to get breast implants as a teen

Former Disney star Christy Carlson Romano's mother encouraged her to get breast implants as a teen.

Romano opened up about the "body image issues" she faced after filming "Cadet Kelly" alongside Hilary Duff.

"I had actually had body image issues after ‘Cadet Kelly’ — big time," Romano revealed during her podcast, "Vulnerable." "I had that very tight, rigid uniform on for Jennifer Stone.

"And I remember seeing — and a lot of times it comes up in memes — where I'm standing face-to-face with [Hilary Duff], and I’m completely flat-chested."

"My mom, she was like, ‘Christy, if you want to get breast implants, I just want to let you know that’s an option,’" the former "Even Stevens" actress told her "Cadet Kelly" co-star Andrea Lewis. "What I will say is I did decide to go through with that."

Romano somewhat defended her mom, Sharon Romano, pointing out the differences between the two generations they each grew up in while still labeling it a "stage mom-ing moment." Ultimately, Romano went through with breast implants at the age of 18.

For Lewis, her experience with body image while filming the 2002 Disney military hit film was "the polar opposite."

"I have big boobs, I’ve always had big boobs. I had big boobs even then and my little uniform made me look flat-chested," Lewis explained.

Romano and Lewis also discussed their time filming "Cadet Kelly," comparing it to "summer camp."

"I was having a great time hanging out with you guys," Romano recalled. "I actually really enjoyed my time with Hilary. She was just so excited. It was such a vibe at that moment. It was such a summer camp."

Romano rose to fame on the Disney Channel series "Even Stevens," playing older sister Ren Stevens to Shia LaBeouf’s mischievous Louis Stevens. She also voiced the title character on the animated series "Kim Possible" for Disney.

Romano has spoken passionately and openly about the pitfalls she faced after beginning her career so early, from personal to financial, and admits she still feels the effects.

The actress also doesn't identify as a celebrity.

"I think ‘public person’ probably makes more sense, or now content creator," she previously told Fox News Digital. "I think that the term celebrity is so gross and outdated.

"And it’s also just extremely triggering because it adds that element of who are you and what’s your relevancy and what’s your value in life, and it’s just extremely dehumanizing in some ways."