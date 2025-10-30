Expand / Collapse search
Jon Bon Jovi says he nearly quit music after devastating vocal cord injury

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Jon Bon Jovi says 'it's up to God' to repair his vocal cords following surgery Video

Jon Bon Jovi spoke to Fox News Digital about the recovery process two years after vocal cord surgery.

Jon Bon Jovi nearly quit music after sustaining a devastating vocal cord injury.

The legendary rocker admitted he was close to walking away for good before his vocal cord surgery helped save his career.

Bon Jovi realized something "wasn't working" after a 15-show tour, he said during an appearance on the podcast "How to Fail with Elizabeth Day." At the end of the final show, he told his wife he thought it was "pretty good," but his wife disagreed. 

At that point, Bon Jovi said, "I don't think I could do this anymore. I don't know why, but I'm okay with walking away from this because there's no way I'm dragging down the legacy."

JON BON JOVI ANNOUNCES COMEBACK TOUR AFTER SURGERY SAVED HIS 'DYING' VOCAL CORD FROM CAREER-ENDING DAMAGE

Jon Bon Jovi stands in a stadium to announce his tour

Jon Bon Jovi said he almost quit music after his devastating vocal cord injury. (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

"I sought out a surgeon who explained to me that one of my vocal cords had literally atrophied," Bon Jovi said. "It was dying."

Bon Jovi explained the surgeon gave him an implant that worked to close his vocal cords properly so that he could sing again.

"If I worked hard, he promised me nothing other than I would be better than I was that night in Nashville," he said, referring to the night he realized something was wrong.

"Had I known that it was gonna be a three-and a-half-year recovery, I very well might have said thank you, good night," the "It's My Life" singer noted. "But the process and the progress was steady enough that I didn't lose faith."

Jon Bon Jovi soft smiles and looks directly into the camera wearing a leather jacket

Jon Bon Jovi has been recovering from vocal cord surgery for 3.5 years. (John Nacion/Getty Images)

The rock star said he feels "close enough to fully recovered" to perform shows, which is why he chose to announce his "Forever Tour." Bon Jovi will set out on a 10-show tour for the first time since 2022.

"I'm not doing this for the applause. I'm not doing it for the money. I'm not doing it the fame," Bon Jovi said. "I've had enough of all of it.

"But I would like to feel that joy and the resonance, even if it were only one last time. I don't think this is anywhere near a farewell tour or anything like that. But if it were, you could trust that these few shows that I've announced are gonna be joy-filled."

WATCH: JON BON JOVI SAID ‘IT’S UP TO GOD' TO REPAIR HIS VOCAL CORDS FOLLOWING SURGERY

Jon Bon Jovi

Jon Bon Jovi will head back on tour in 2026. (Paul Zimmerman/WireImage)

Bon Jovi released "Forever (Legendary Edition)" on Oct. 24, a collaboration album with Bruce Springsteen, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Avril Lavigne and more.

The "Forever Tour" will kick off on July 7, 2026, at Madison Square Garden and end Sept. 4, 2026, at London's Wembley Stadium.

