Barry Manilow to undergo surgery for ‘cancerous spot’ on lung, credits ‘pure luck’ for early detection

Barry Manilow revealed that doctors recently discovered a cancerous spot on his lung.

What started as lingering bronchitis turned into an unexpected medical discovery for Manilow, one he says was caught early thanks to a "great doctor." Manilow shared the health update with fans Monday on Instagram.

"As many of you know I recently went through six weeks of bronchitis followed by a relapse of another five weeks," Manilow wrote on Instagram. "Even though I was over the bronchitis and back on stage at the Westgate Las Vegas, my wonderful doctor ordered an MRI just to make sure that everything was OK. The MRI discovered a cancerous spot on my left lung that needs to be removed. It's pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early. That's the good news."

"The bad news is that now that the Christmas A Gift of Love concerts are over I'm going into surgery to have the spot removed," he continued. "The doctors do not believe it has spread and I'm taking tests to confirm the diagnosis. So, that's it. No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and I Love Lucy reruns."

Manilow does not have to endure chemotherapy or radiation, but will need time off to recover. He revealed his upcoming January shows have been rescheduled.

"The only follow-up is a month to recover and that means we have to reschedule the January arena concerts," Manilow wrote.

He added: "I'm very sorry that you have to change your plans. Just like you, we were all looking forward to the January shows and hate having to move everything around."

Manilow began his career writing ad jingles after studying at Juilliard. He created some of the best known jingles, including McDonald's "You Deserve a Break Today" and State Farm's "Like a Good Neighbor."

He eventually began creating his own music, and saw a big break with his 1974 hit "Mandy."

Manilow later released "I Write the Songs," "Could It Be Magic," "Copacabana" and "Looks Like We Made It," cementing himself as one of the most successful pop artists of the 1970s and 1980s.

Manilow built his career through craftsmanship plus industry work and then seized the spotlight with a perfectly timed pop hit.

