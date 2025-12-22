Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Celebrity Health News

Barry Manilow to undergo surgery for ‘cancerous spot’ on lung, credits ‘pure luck’ for early detection

'Copacabana' singer says doctors found cancerous spot on lung during MRI following weeks of bronchitis

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
close
Nearly 1 in 10 adults have been diagnosed with cancer, survey indicates Video

Nearly 1 in 10 adults have been diagnosed with cancer, survey indicates

Fox Chase Cancer Center's Dr. Randall Lee joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss why cancer diagnosis rates are on the rise, what contributes to the trend and the benefits of a post-Thanksgiving meal walk.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Barry Manilow revealed that doctors recently discovered a cancerous spot on his lung.

What started as lingering bronchitis turned into an unexpected medical discovery for Manilow, one he says was caught early thanks to a "great doctor." Manilow shared the health update with fans Monday on Instagram.

"As many of you know I recently went through six weeks of bronchitis followed by a relapse of another five weeks," Manilow wrote on Instagram. "Even though I was over the bronchitis and back on stage at the Westgate Las Vegas, my wonderful doctor ordered an MRI just to make sure that everything was OK. The MRI discovered a cancerous spot on my left lung that needs to be removed. It's pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early. That's the good news."

"The bad news is that now that the Christmas A Gift of Love concerts are over I'm going into surgery to have the spot removed," he continued. "The doctors do not believe it has spread and I'm taking tests to confirm the diagnosis. So, that's it. No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and I Love Lucy reruns."

BARRY MANILOW DID NOT THINK ‘COPACABANA’ WOULD BE A HIT

Barry Manilow holds a microphone on stage

Singer Barry Manilow announced he will undergo surgery to remove a cancerous spot on his lung after doctors discovered it following weeks of bronchitis. (Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

Manilow does not have to endure chemotherapy or radiation, but will need time off to recover. He revealed his upcoming January shows have been rescheduled.

"The only follow-up is a month to recover and that means we have to reschedule the January arena concerts," Manilow wrote.

APP USERS CLICK HER TO VIEW POST

He added: "I'm very sorry that you have to change your plans. Just like you, we were all looking forward to the January shows and hate having to move everything around."

Barry Manilow singing

Barry Manilow said he will take time off to recover after surgery to remove a cancerous spot on his lung, prompting him to reschedule his January concerts. (AP)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Manilow began his career writing ad jingles after studying at Juilliard. He created some of the best known jingles, including McDonald's "You Deserve a Break Today" and State Farm's "Like a Good Neighbor."

He eventually began creating his own music, and saw a big break with his 1974 hit "Mandy."

Barry Manilow wears a white top while performing on stage

Barry Manilow built a legendary music career after starting as a jingle writer before breaking through with his 1974 hit "Mandy." (Robin Platzer/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Barry Manilow in a scene from his music video for Copacabana

Singer-songwriter Barry Manilow became one of the most successful pop artists of the 1970s and 1980s with hits including "Copacabana" and "I Write the Songs." (Dick Clark Productions/Getty Images)

Manilow later released "I Write the Songs," "Could It Be Magic," "Copacabana" and "Looks Like We Made It," cementing himself as one of the most successful pop artists of the 1970s and 1980s.

Manilow built his career through craftsmanship plus industry work and then seized the spotlight with a perfectly timed pop hit.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending

Close modal

Continue