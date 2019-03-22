Barack and Michelle Obama sent Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez a congratulations note on their engagement

A lot of people are excited about the recent engagement between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, including former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama.

The former Yankees star shared a congratulatory, handwritten note on Twitter in which he revealed that the former president wished he and JLo good fortune in their marriage to come.

Obama wrote: "After 26 years together, we can say that whatever challenges life may bring, sharing them with someone you love makes it all better."

Rodriguez tweeted the note "means the world to us. #44"

He and the "World of Dance" judge got engaged earlier this month and announced the news with a post on Instagram showing off the massive rock.

“She said yes,” Rodriguez said in a post showing JLo’s hand, now bearing a huge engagement ring. Whereas JLo simply posted several hearts to accompany the announcement.

The singer and actress recently opened up about her engagement to the former New York Yankees player to People magazine, telling the publication the couple has “an appreciation for where we are in our lives today.”

“And that’s what we’re enjoying the most,” she added.

It will be Lopez's fourth marriage and Rodriguez's second. Each has two children from previous marriages.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.