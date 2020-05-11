'Back to the Future' stars Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd read iconic lines in virtual reunion

A blast from the past! Several "Back to the Future" stars -- including Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd and Lea Thompson -- reunited for a group Zoom call to discuss the franchise, as well as to rattle off some of the movie's most iconic lines.

The crew got together for an episode of Josh Gad's web series "Reunited Apart," which brings together the casts of iconic movies like "The Goonies."

The call also featured Mary Steenburgen, Elisabeth Shue, musician Huey Lewis, composer Alan Silvestri, writer Bob Gale and director Robert Zemeckis.

The video kicked off with Gad, 39, asking Lloyd, 81, to take a trip down "memory road."

"Road?" Lloyd asked. "Where we're going, we don't need roads."

Fox, 58, joined the video next, reciting lines from the scene in which his character, Marty McFly, realizes that his mother had feelings for him when he traveled back to her school days.

"Wait a minute, doc, are you trying to tell me my mom has the hots for me?" said Fox.

"Precisely," Lloyd responded.

"Whoa, this is heavy," said Fox.

Thompson then joined, reading lines from the scene featuring Marty waking up surprised in the year 1955.

The group also discussed the filming of the movie, including about a scene shot on an out-of-control train, and the difficulties of filming such a scene in the days before any form of digital supplementation.

Director and superfan J.J. Abrams also joined the call, asking what name Universal suggested for the film before it settled on "Back to the Future."

"Spaceman from Pluto," said Thompson, 58.

Gad also asked the group what idea they would pitch for a hypothetical sequel.

"I'd like to go back to January, so they could warn us about coronavirus," Thompson joked.

Gale, on the other hand, said that the film would follow Marty McFly on a quest to stop another "Back to the Future" film from being made.

The video concluded with a montage of fans performing "The Power of Love," Lewis' song featured prominently in the film.