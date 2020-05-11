Kevin Bacon says he can no longer do iconic 'Footloose' dance: 'I'm not angry anymore'

Kevin Bacon has said goodbye to one of his most iconic "Footloose" dances.

In the popular 1980s flick, Bacon performs a particularly angsty dance in an empty warehouse to the song "Never" by Moving Pictures, which is also featured on the movie's soundtrack.

While the scene is one of the film's most memorable -- even down to Bacon's white tanktop -- the 61-year-old actor said that he's retired the dance.

In a recent interview with Access, Bacon was asked whether the dance was still in his wheelhouse.

"No, I'm not angry anymore, no," he said.

The Golden Globe winner revealed that he's frequently asked to recreate the number.

"It's a thing. People will come up and they'll do a little dancing," Bacon explained. "There was a time when I kind of was over it, but now, I'm happy to embrace it."

He added: "Not that I can dance that well, but, yeah, I do get a lot of requests for that."

While "Footloose" may be the most famous film in Bacon's catalog, there's another movie that sticks out in his mind.

"I think a lot about 'Tremors' because a few years ago, we tried to get it going as a television series and shot a really, in my opinion, fantastic pilot that really should have gotten picked up but ended up not getting picked up," the actor said.

Bacon said he'd always thought of the 1990 "Tremors" as "kind of like a fun movie," but upon looking back at it to develop it into a television pilot, he found "a greater appreciation for it."

Bacon reminisced on shooting the film in a small town while his then-pregnant wife, Kyra Sedgwick, stayed with him.

"My wife was nine months pregnant. ... It was a very small town, it was no hotels, basically. We were in this kind of little rented house, shooting in the desert every day," he recalled. "Every week, she'd have to drive down to L.A., which is three and a half hours or something like that and have her doctor appointments just to check out how things were going."

He also remembered sleepwalking at the time, occasionally picking up his wife and carrying her out of the house to "protect her" as he filmed a movie about monsters.