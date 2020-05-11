Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's 'Megxit' to be dramatized in new Lifetime movie

Lifetime is working on a made-for-TV movie about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s real-life “Megxit” controversy.

The film, which currently has the working title "Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace," would be the third installment in a series of movies about the royal couple following the network's previously aired “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance” and “Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal.”

According to a press release from the network obtained by Fox News, the new film would follow "the couple’s controversial conscious uncoupling from the crown, after the birth of their son Archie."

"The movie details the struggles of the new parents and unique challenges of being part of the royal family, which ultimately led Harry and Meghan to give up their royal ties to forge a new life on their own terms," per the release.

Scarlett Lacey is writing the script and Merideth Finn and Michele Weiss are set to serve as executive producers.

No casting has been announced. Although the previous two films focused on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the real-life characters that surround them, the same actors were not used for both movies.

As of April 1, a prearranged agreement between the couple and Queen Elizabeth went into effect that allows the pair to "step back" from their senior roles within the family.

Although the transition has come and gone, the time between the couple’s announcement and the execution of what people called “Megxit” was a time of uncertainty as the couple hammered out the details of how they would live their life with respect to their position as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

They faced numerous questions about how things like their security, residence and more would be paid for without taxpayer income as well as more personal questions about how the rest of the family felt about the move.