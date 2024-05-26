‘Bachelorette’ star Trista Sutter says she’s ‘safe and sound' after cryptic posts from husband

"Bachelorette" star Trista Sutter is speaking out, assuring fans all is well after her husband, Ryan Sutter, shared a series of cryptic posts last week.

Trista posted Sunday, at first joking, "Geez people. Can’t a girl have a nervous breakdown/trial separation/midlife crisis/death/divorce in peace around here?"

She continued, "In all seriousness, for those concerned, I’m safe and sound, happy and healthy, in love and grateful. For those who’d rather focus on being critical and searching way too hard for darkness, good luck with that."

The mom of two explained that "An opportunity for perspective and personal growth presented itself and with the unconditional support of my family and friends, I chose myself and betterment, knowing that my stay-at-home-mom job and my kids end-of-the-school-year needs were in the best, most capable hands."

‘BACHELORETTE’ STAR RYAN SUTTER SAYS HE, TRISTA SUTTER ARE ‘FINE’ AFTER SERIES OF CONFUSING POSTS

Over the past two weeks, Ryan shared several black and white photos, with captions about missing Trista and saying, "I really wish I could talk to you. Ask you how you’re doing? How was your day. I’d really like to hear your voice - just for a minute. So many times I’ve called without much to say, not realizing how lucky I was or how much I’d miss the opportunity if it were gone," adding that he’ll "be here when you get back…I’ll be here…forever."

Last Sunday, he wrote, "Trista is fine. We are fine. We’re great. Trista is at a place in life where she is searching a bit. An opportunity presented itself that may help her on that quest. With her family’s support, she has taken it. Part of that process means that she is temporarily inaccessible to us."

In her follow up, Trista addressed Ryan’s posts.

"My stoic husband who usually chooses privacy over posting, decided to share his love for me in messages that would find me in my travels. We look at Instagram like a digital diary. Most of the time, the world doesn’t pay too much attention. This time, he couldn’t say anything right and just about every news outlet picked up his ‘cryptic/confusing/attention-seeking/dramatic’ pictures and captions," she wrote.

The 51-year-old continued, "To me, they gave me exactly what my Words of Affirmation love language needed to get me through some serious self-doubt and fear…and that’s all that matters. He doesn’t owe anyone any explanation or require permission to post what he wants to post and share what he wants to share."

She concluded, "If you want to know the rest of the story, I will share in due time. For now, it’s back to our regularly scheduled programming from a beach in Mexico!," pointing to the photo of the family on the beach, adding, "After all, nervous breakdowns and separations require much needed rest and relaxation!"

The family photo is implied to be new and not a throwback.

Ryan shared a similar post today as well, that ended with "Welcome back @tristasutter. We missed you."

Alongside a black and white photo of the family all wearing snorkel gear at the beach, he wrote in the caption, "They say absence makes the heart grow fonder…. We found out it’s true."

He continued, "It also makes the heart more grateful, more sympathetic, more appreciative for what someone does for you, with you, alongside of you. It brings questions and wonder and worry and then answers and peace and celebration. It brought time for reflection, for projects, prayer and independence but mostly it brought joy at its conclusion. Real joy. And that’s really what it’s all about…"

Representatives for the couple did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Trista and Ryan met on the first season of "The Bachelorette" in 2003, marrying in December of that year in a three-part wedding special, "Trista & Ryan's Wedding" on ABC.

The couple now have two children, Maxwell and Blakesley.