'Bachelor' couples who are married and together 10 years later

"Bachelor" Nation has a lot to celebrate as the "Golden Wedding" is set to air.

On Thursday evening, "The Golden Bachelor" star Gerry Turner and his fiancée Theresa Nist will say "I do" during a televised wedding.

Since the show premiered in 2002, many couples have gotten engaged and called it quits before making it to the altar. However, a few couples have managed to figure out how to make it work and stood the test of time.

Here are "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" couples who have made it 10 years or more.

Trista and Ryan Sutter (20 years)

Trista and Ryan Sutter met and fell in love on the first season of "The Bachelorette," in 2003. It was clear from the start, Trista only had eyes for Ryan, as in week three, she chose him for her first one-on-one date, later sending home runner-up Charlie Maher and accepting Ryan's proposal.

They got married in December 2003, and their three-part wedding special, "Trista & Ryan's Wedding" aired on ABC with over 26 million people watching. The couple now have two children, Maxwell and Blakesley. They appeared on TV a few more times, once in 2013 when ABC aired their vow renewal, and again in 2014 when they appeared on "Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars."

Their 20-year anniversary was on Dec. 6, and Ryan took to Instagram to commemorate the occasion. He wrote, "it started in front of millions but today it's just us," saying, although there is "no fanfare" or "red carpet," they have their love for each other, which is "all we've ever needed."

"They never said it would be easy but this year was easily one of the craziest, most challenging, most unpredictable years of the 20 we’ve now spent together," Ryan added on Instagram . "We struggled and we cried. We laughed and we loved. We did it all and we did it together, like we always have. You and me, hand in hand, heart to heart."

Jason and Molly Mesnick (14 years)

Jason and Molly Mesnick met during his season on "The Bachelor" in 2009. Jason did not initially pick her to be his bride. He originally proposed to Melissa Rycroft, but broke up with her a month later, and he proposed to Molly in October 2009.

"Melissa is a great girl, but there wasn’t any chemistry," he told Us Weekly at the time. "So I broke up with her after Christmas, about a month after we wrapped. Obviously, I didn’t want it all on TV, but I had to take the chance if it meant getting [Molly] back. I’d rather have picked up the phone, trust me!"

The two got married a few months later in February 2010, and they welcomed their daughter Riley in March 2013. In honor of their 11th anniversary in February 2021, Molly took to Instagram to shower her husband with praise, writing, "I don’t know how you do it @jasonmesnick," further elaborating, "Basically, I’m a huge pain in the a-- and you have put up with me every single day for 11 years straight," calling him "a saint."

"I count my lucky stars every damn day, knowing you’re mine," she continued. "There isn’t enough space or time to even describe all of the wonderful things about you! You’re perfect (...near perfect, you just need to learn how to load the dishwasher better) Cheers to 11 years, my love!"

Holly Durst and Blake Julian (12 years)

Holly and Blake Julian had an interesting journey to finding each other. Holly was first introduced to audiences when competing on season 12 of "The Bachelor" in 2008, and Blake when he was on season 7 of "The Bachelorette" in 2011.

They met when they were both competing on season two of "Bachelor Pad" in 2011, surprising audiences when Blake proposed in the season finale. The two would go on to get married a year later, in June 2012.

The couple was very open about their struggle with infertility over the years, revealing they chose to adopt after trying surrogacy twice, with both times ending in miscarriages. They adopted their daughter, Poppy Marie, in 2019, and their son, Knox, in January 2023.

"I may not have found any of them in a traditional way but I’m so grateful they all made their way into my life," she captioned an Instagram photo of her family. "Happy Thanksgiving! I’m extra thankful this year for my wonderful family."

Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried (10 years)

The world was first introduced to Desiree Hartsock when she appeared on season 17 of "The Bachelor" in 2013. She was not off the air for long, returning for season nine of "The Bachelorette" that same year, saying on the premiere episode, she knew "from first-hand experience…you really can form a relationship from it."

Fans were surprised when she accepted Chris Siegfried's proposal in the finale, as she spent the season pining for Brooks Forester, and was heartbroken when he quit the show. When accepting Siegfried's proposal, she admitted to being "blindsided by [her] feelings for Brooks," and was unable to realize "the one thing [she] always needed was right in front of [her]."

The two had a longer engagement than most "Bachelor" couples, getting married two years after their season aired, in January 2015. They have since appeared on "Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars," and have two sons, Asher Wrigley and Zander Cruz.

"8 years with you ♥️ and many more memories to make!" she wrote on an Instagram post, celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary. "Love who you are @chrisrsiegfried and the father, husband and man you continue to be. All my love, all my years!"

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici (10 years)

Sean Lowe had his first shot at love when he competed in season eight of "The Bachelorette," before coming back as the lead for season 17 of "The Bachelor," in 2013. He proposed to Catherine Giudici in the finale, and the two got married in a televised special in January 2014.

Since getting married, the couple has welcomed three kids, Mia, Isaiah and Samuel, with Lowe telling Chris Harrison on "The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever with Chris Harrison," in April 2023, "I could have 10 girls. It's the boys who are trouble."

"We were always planning on having three kids. This one came maybe a little sooner than we had planned, but we are excited," Lowe told Us Weekly in July 2019. "The idea of raising three kids under 3 and a half years old, that’s a little daunting if I’m being honest! [Giudici’s] first thought was probably not excitement! Her first thought was probably, ‘Wait, we’re having a baby ? I already have a baby! I’m not ready for another baby!’ But after a few hours I think she got excited."

They would go on to appear in an episode of "Celebrity Wife Swap" in 2015, with fellow "Bachelor" couple Jason and Molly Mesnick, and "Marriage Boot Camp."