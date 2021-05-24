‘Bachelor’ star Trista Sutter's husband Ryan says ‘things are looking up’ amid battle with mystery illness

Ryan Sutter is beginning to feel better.

The 46-year-old reality star, husband of first-ever "Bachelorette" Trista Sutter, has been battling a mystery illness for several months.

Trista, 48, revealed her husband’s health woes back in November and said at the time that he’d been suffering from lymphoma-like symptoms "for months," but that cancer had been ruled out.

Now, it seems Sutter is on the mend.

"Things are looking up..." he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself overlooking mountainous scenery in Avon, Colo.

"Maybe I picked a bad time to start my career over? Maybe I was too old, too broken, too confident, too selfish, too clueless? Maybe it was too much? Maybe I should’ve left well enough alone - stayed comfortable and content, each day rolling by on life cruise control? Maybe I made a mistake? Maybe so."

Despite the lengthy intro to his post on Sunday, Sutter insisted that he didn't fall prey to any of the traps that he listed.

"Or maybe not. Maybe those maybes are meant to shine light on what may be? To illuminate a path of personal growth and to challenge a new mindset? To demonstrate what might be possible and what may be most important?" he wrote.

As he reflects on the past year, Sutter said he’s doing away with the "maybes" and finding "certainty within."

"I am certain of my place in life professionally and personally," said the firefighter. "Answers have unfolded in regard to my health and I am certain of my direction moving forward there. (more on that to come...) Things are indeed looking up..."

The star provided no additional details on his health. He concluded: "So now I wonder if maybe what may be difficult is necessary to find what may be our greatest potential?"

When Trista opened up about her husband’s health struggles, she said they had to work hard in order to find a doctor to take his symptoms "seriously."

"But part of us was wanting a diagnosis. Wanting to be able to fight for him to be cured instead of fighting for an answer. How messed up is that? Don’t worry, I know. It’s messed up," she wrote. "But, that’s where we are. In a holding pattern of not knowing. And believe me...I know it could be worse, so for that, I am thankful."

The Sutters met during the first season of "The Bachelorette" and married in 2003. They share two children: Blakesley Grace and son Maxwell Alston.