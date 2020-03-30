'Bachelor' spinoff 'Summer Games' shelved due to coronavirus outbreak

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

"The Bachelor Summer Games," the latest installment of the famed ABC "Bachelor" franchise, has been shelved, Fox News can confirm.

The show -- which was never officially announced -- was set to air alongside the summer Olympics, which have been delayed until 2021.

"Summer Games" was a follow up to 2018's "The Bachelor Winter Games," which also aired during the Olympics that year.

Production of the upcoming season of "The Bachelorette" in Italy has also been canceled.

Many other television shows have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak, with programs like "Survivor," "America's Got Talent" and "The Amazing Race" all having suspended production.