‘Bachelorette’ fans fuming at Clare Crawley’s casting as new leading lady

Hot on the heels of a stunning announcement by ABC that Clare Crawley is the new “Bachelorette,” many fans of the franchise have vowed to boycott the upcoming season.

Crawley, 38, made her first foray into “Bachelor” nation in 2014 while she was among those competing for Juan Pablo Galavas’ love when she arrived to meet the man of her dreams donning a fake baby bump. She ended up doing well for herself on the show, becoming one of the two finalists on the season. The pair split, however, with Crawley infamously telling Juan Pablo that she’d “lost respect” for him.

The youngest of six sisters, Crawley returned to the franchise via their spin-offs, appearing twice on “Bachelor in Paradise” during season 1 and 2 as well as “The Bachelor: Winter Games” in 2018 where she became engaged to Benoit Beausejour-Savard – a relationship which went nowhere as the pair called it quits just months later.

Given Crawley’s storied history with the franchise, aficionados of “Bachelor” universe weren’t exactly jumping for joy at ABC’s selection of the California hairstylist.

“Are you serious?” inquired one dejected viewer, while another commenter wrote “Crazy Claire?? No thanks. I’ll be sitting out for the first time since season 1.”

“Me too for the first time ever. This girl has had so many chances. Why her?” another asked.

“I guess I won’t be watching her season,” fumed an additional commenter, while a slew of others echoed similar sentiments about the “Bachelorette” outrage.

“It’s almost like you guys don’t want us to watch,” commented another fan as others mentioned Crawley’s extensive history with the show, writing, “How many bachelor franchises can Clare mooch off of before she grows up lol.”

“I am a diehard fan I do not like this casting choice will not watch this season bad casting for this one,” added another.

Following the announcement on “GMA,” Crawley herself appeared surprised at the decision and said she “literally just found out.”

She added, however, that she’s since gotten “more years under my belt, more learning what I want, what I don’t want and what I won’t settle for.”

A rep for ABC did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Crawley’s season of “The Bachelorette” premieres May 18 on ABC.