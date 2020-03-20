‘The Bachelor’ star Peter Weber says his former airline is ‘ceasing operations’ amid coronavirus outbreak

"The Bachelor" star Peter Weber's former employer, Compass, has ceased operations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 28-year-old pilot, who currently works for Delta, shared the news with his Instagram followers on Thursday.

"So sorry to hear @compass_airline is ceasing operations," Weber began his post, which also featured a series of his photos from during his time with the company.

He continued: "To all my brothers and sisters flying there, I’m thinking of you today ❤️ The memories made working with you will stay with me forever. People, please take this virus seriously and practice social distancing. This virus is causing businesses to close and severely affecting people’s lives.

"Stand strong and stay safe!" Weber concluded.

According to Flight Global, Compass Airlines flew regional routes for American Airlines as American Eagle.

In a statement obtained by the Minnesota Star Tribune, the Twin Cities-based company said it "has made the difficult decision to cease operations, effective April 7.

“Radical capacity reductions left Compass without the ability to fly even minimally viable schedules,” the statement added.

On Friday, American Airlines and two other major airlines in the U.S. -- Delta and United -- announced further reductions to service during the coronavirus outbreak.

American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines all cited decreased consumer demand and government-mandated travel restrictions in drastically slashing service in the weeks ahead.

American Airlines will ground 55,000 flights in April and park 450 planes amid decreased customer demand and continuing travel restrictions, the carrier confirmed Thursday in a statement shared with Fox News.

International flying has been reduced by 75 percent and the domestic schedule will be reduced by 30 percent in April, with tentative plans for further reduction in May. All long-haul trips overseas have been grounded beyond one daily flight to London Heathrow from Miami and Dallas, well as three flights each week to Tokyo Narita from Dallas.

“This is a crisis unlike any we’ve faced in the past,” said American Airlines President Robert Isom in a March 19 letter sent to the airline’s employees. “Together, we will continue to be aggressive on all fronts so that we ensure American’s future is intact.”

“We are in the fight of our lives, and we will win,” Isom said. “Now is the time to come together and rally against a common enemy. The spread of COVID-19 stops with all of us following CDC guidelines, practicing social distancing and educating ourselves with facts.”

Fox News' Janine Puhak contributed to this report