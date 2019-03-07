'Bachelor' star says she was bullied, told to commit suicide after leaving show

Caelynn Miller-Keyes placed fourth on "The Bachelor" and revealed that after leaving Colton Underwood's season of the ABC ratings juggernaut that she was suffered from extreme bullying online.

"We live in a world where we never do anything right. Ever. Everyone always has an opinion," Miller-Keyes, 23, captioned a photo of herself from the show on Instagram Wednesday.

"This experience has been so incredibly difficult. This show is super easy to make fun of, I get it, but viciously tearing people down is absolutely disgusting. Girls on my season are getting death threats, I’m getting told to go kill myself. That’s not okay," she continued.

"We are not perfect. We screw up (myself maybe more than others) but this show is partly about finding yourself, and that means falling in the process. You can have your opinions, but keep the extra hurtful comments to yourself. The internet can be very dark, and instead of feeding into it, try taking a step back."

She explained, "We are real people. These emotions are real. You’re watching a tv show, but we felt all of these feelings in a very intense way. Remember that the next time you go to someone’s page to tear them down."

Miller-Keyes, a former Miss North Carolina, revealed to Underwood, 27, on the show that she'd been sexually assaulted in the past.

She told Variety ahead of the "Women Tell All" special in more detail about the harrowing incident that happened while she was in college, saying she'd been drugged at a party.

She said she feared the same sort of blowback she received in college, when she suffered PTSD and wasn't believed about what happened to her.

“I woke up the next morning completely naked in my bed with no memory of the night before, and I had a small vision of a guy in my bed, and I just had this pit in my stomach that something really bad happened last night,” she said, adding, “I am happy that I shared it. Still today, I open my phone and I get women and men sharing their stories with me of being sexually assaulted."