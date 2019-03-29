Trista Sutter says there was too much emphasis on Colton Underwood’s virginity on ‘The Bachelor’: ‘It got old’

Trista Sutter believes there was way too much emphasis on Colton Underwood’s virginity in his season of “The Bachelor.”

The 27-year-old former football player was very candid about maintaining his V-card while attempting to find love in front of millions.

Sutter told Fox News she was initially intrigued by the shocking admission but then got tired with the tight end's kissing and telling too much.

“I watch the show, as I watch everything,” said Sutter, who was a runner-up on Season 1 of “The Bachelor” before becoming the star of the first season of “The Bachelorette.” “And you know, it definitely got old. It was like, really you’re going to make a joke about it again? And again? And again? So, it got old."

“I think that he was open about it, so of course, they’re going to take that and run with it," Sutter, 46, added. "I’m just proud of him and [finalist] Cassie [Randolph] for keeping their relationship… private because that’s really nobody’s business.”

When Sutter appeared on “The Bachelorette” in 2003, she wound up meeting and falling in love with Ryan Sutter, a firefighter who proposed during the finale. The couple married that year in the franchise’s first-ever televised wedding, which was broadcast as a mini-series titled “Trista & Ryan’s Wedding.” It was watched by 26 million viewers. The Sutters welcomed a son named Max in 2007 and then a daughter named Blakesley in 2009.

Audiences will now be able to relive their love story. Tubi, a free streaming service, will be featuring the first seasons of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” on April 1st.

As for the couple? They are still happily married 16 years later.

“There really is no secret, otherwise I would be happy to share it and then everybody could be happy and successful in their relationships,” said Ryan, 44. “But I think for us, what has worked is we just try to prioritize our relationship over most things."

"And we just enjoy our life," he continued. "We like who we are as people. We like our family, we love each other and we focus on that kind of positive thought process and try to appreciate every day that we have. And not worry too much about anything else. For us, I think that’s been our secret.”

While the pair found love and tied the knot in the public eye, they’ve chosen to raise their family away from cameras. Rather than living in Hollywood, the Sutters reside in Vail, Colo., and they wouldn’t have it any other way.

“Colorado is my home state,” explained Ryan. “It’s where I grew up. And the opportunity to share all of the things that I love to do, most of them center on the outdoors. Share all those experiences with Trista and the kids and have them grow up in a mountain community is… it’s the sort of everything that I had hoped for in family life. So, for me, it’s been a huge blessing to have that opportunity.”

Sutter admitted it would have been more difficult to stay out of the glaring media spotlight if the family had planted their roots in Hollywood or even in New York City. She insisted that despite “the fantastical way” they came together, the family is completely normal and like anyone else's.

“Because we are a bit isolated in a small town mountain community, we were able to really focus on us and not necessarily the press from anyone else,” she reflected. “And, thankfully, we did not have social media to contend with. It was like message boards at the end. … I think you just can’t let that invade your life.”

While the children are aware their parents met on a popular TV show, they haven’t seen the episodes — at least not yet.

“They’re still pretty young,” said Sutter. “Blakesley is just about to turn 10 and Max is 11. And even if he had access to it… he could care less. So, no they haven’t seen any of our shows except for little snippets of the wedding at this point. Not that we will be showing them. I don’t think it’s age appropriate quite yet. But I’m sure one of these days they’ll just be curious and want to watch. And they may still be able to when they’re ready.”

Sutter said that she will still eagerly tune in for future episodes of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” but hopes to discover something completely different.

“I would love to see rawer, real-life moments like Colton jumping the fence and actually telling Cassie that he wants her to be the one, she’s the one for him and he chooses her essentially,” said Sutter. “I love that part of it… I love that he went from three girls to one and to zero and then back to one. … That’s real life. Its ups and downs and choosing people and hoping that you can forge a relationship. And thankfully, they were able to. I love that the producers allowed that to happen and threw the format out the window.”