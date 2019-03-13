Colton Underwood from ‘The Bachelor’ says girlfriend Cassie Randolph ‘will have a ring one day’

They may not be engaged yet, but Colton Underwood apparently has plans to one day wed recent "Bachelor" contestant Cassie Randolph.

Viewers of ABC’s popular show were shocked when Underwood, 27, did not propose to one of the two remaining women -- Tayshia Adams and Hannah Goodwin -- during the season finale. Instead, Underwood, a former football player, went after Randolph, who had broken up with him earlier in the show's run.

“I know there’s a certain format that comes along with being ‘The Bachelor.’ But this was about the rest of my life. And I couldn’t risk giving Cassie up,” he told People magazine.

“She doesn’t have a ring on her finger yet,” he added. “But she will, one day.”

Underwood, speaking separately to "Entertainment Tonight," also recognized that ending the season without an engagement was unusual.

“I'll even admit as The Bachelor, I came into it with the assumption of because you're The Bachelor, it ends in an engagement. And while that works for some people and while that's been the case the last few years, it wasn't what was best for our relationship," he said.

"I realized in that moment, I didn't want to lose Cassie, and I would do whatever it took. Forget the show at that time, I was fighting for someone that I loved, I was fighting for a relationship that I wanted to last forever," he added.

Randolph, 23, told People she and Underwood “definitely talk about our future engagement” and noted that they're “both excited to get to that point.”

For now, the couple are living separately in Los Angeles.