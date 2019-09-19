'Bachelor' alum Chris Soules insists he wasn't drinking before fatal crash, explains why he fled scene

More than two years after the fact, Chris Soules explained what was on his mind when he fled the scene after being involved in a fatal car crash.

In April of 2017 in rural Iowa, the former "Bachelor" star crashed his car into a man's tractor, which resulted in 66-year-old Kenny Mosher's death. After trying to resuscitate Mosher, Soules left the scene of the crime and was arrested later at his home.

The 37-year-old accepted a suspended two-year prison sentence and supervised release. He also agreed to pay a $625 fine and a judge signed off on the sentencing.

Now, Soules is explaining why he made those decisions in an interview with "Good Morning America" that aired Thursday.

“I was on my way to pick up one of our hired men,” Soules said. “I was driving down a rural road, a country road in the dark and the next thing I know I’m basically coming to inside of one of our pickups.”

“All I remember is waking up and — and radioing to my father and all my hired men, just saying, ‘I need help,'" he remembered from after the crash.

Soules said he waited for the paramedic to arrive and then thought it was OK to leave the scene before police arrived.

“I don’t know that I was thinking clearly. I notified the authorities of what had happened, the paramedics were there, but now I know I was scared and wanted to be in a safer place and be outta there,” Soules added. “I had nothing to hide, honestly.”

He also cleared up allegations that drinking was the cause of the accident after police reports indicted there were alcoholic drinks found in his car.

“I was not drinking that night. The fact is the truck is not mine. It’s not even in my name. We employ over 15 people that — at any time use that truck for work-related things … and those cans could have been anybody’s,” Soules insisted. “There were four witnesses that swore under oath that they saw no evidence of me appearing to be intoxicated or under the influence of any sort of drug or alcohol.”

