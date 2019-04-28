'Avengers: Endgame' star Don Cheadle wants Thanos to snap Donald Trump into ash

"Avengers: Endgame" star Don Cheadle almost wishes Thanos was real for one reason: He wouldn't mind Donald Trump disappearing in the famous snap.

When asked who he'd like to see turn into ash — like half of the heroes and the rest of the life in the universe in "Avengers: Infinity War" — the Oscar winner quipped to Variety, “I think we all know. I’m on Twitter pretty heavily. Yeah. I’ve snapped that dude out a couple times.”

Cheadle, 54, stars as Lieutenant Colonel James Rupert "Rhodey" Rhodes (War Machine) in the Marvel franchise.

TEACHER WAITING TO SEE 'AVENGERS: ENDGAME' WRITES NOTE WARNING STUDENTS AGAINST SPOILERS

The actor has long been openly political and recently signed a letter opposing the new Georgia abortion "heartbeat bill," H.B. 481, which prohibits women from terminating a pregnancy once the fetus has a heartbeat.

The law would effectively prohibit abortions past six weeks of pregnancy, with exceptions made for cases of documented medical emergencies and cases of rape or incest.

DON CHEADLE ADVOCATES FOR TRANS YOUTH, CRITICIZES TRUMP'S RUSSIA CONNECTION WHILE HOSTING 'SNL'

If a woman claims rape or incest to get an abortion, the new law requires her to file a police report before undergoing the procedure.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cheadle told Variety of his stance on the controversial legislation, “Roe versus Wade has been decided. And to want to go and re-litigate that — and this bill is particularly draconian with what it wants to do with women, that it’s just very important that we speak up and show up.”