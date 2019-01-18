Don Cheadle expresses concerns ahead of 2020: ‘I don’t know’ who can beat Trump

Actor Don Cheadle appeared on “The Daily Show” Thursday night and weighed in on the upcoming 2020 presidential race.

“Daily Show” host Trevor Noah pointed out how politically active Cheadle is, especially on Twitter where his avatar is the 7-year-old migrant girl from Guatemala who recently died while in U.S. custody. Noah also acknowledged his Twitter bio, which says that the Oscar-nominated actor is a “single issue Dem voter in 2020.”

“That is a powerful statement, but what does that mean?” Noah asked.

“It means whoever can win, that’s my single issue in 2020. Who can beat this dude, you know? Who can beat this dude,” Cheadle said of President Trump.

However, as more and more candidates announce they’re running in the Democratic primaries, Cheadle expressed how there isn’t a clear “frontrunner.”

“What’s amazing is we’re in 2019 now and I don’t know who the frontrunner is,” Cheadle continued. “I don’t think I can say definitively who I think the person who is risen to the top that can do it.”

“Well, it’s all of them. It’s like a tag team thing,” Noah joked.

“It’d be great, right? Seven presidents versus you, let’s go!” the Avengers actor chuckled.

Cheadle has been a vocal critic of Trump on social media, particularly when he called him a “racist, misogynistic, draft dodging, "birther" conspiracist, p---y grabbing, bankruptcy machine.

Six Democrats have formally entered the 2020 race; Rep. John Delaney, D-MD, West Virginia lawmaker Richard Ojeda, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-HI, former HUD Secretary Julián Castro, and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-NY. Early polling has shown former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT, and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke have a commanding lead in the wide field of candidates.