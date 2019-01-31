Expand / Collapse search
©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Don Cheadle weighs in on our government: 'You could actually question if our democracy is working'

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
Don Cheadle was asked if he thinks our government is heading towards a plutocracy during the Showtime segment of the 2019 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington on January 31, 2019 in Pasadena, Calif.

Don Cheadle was asked if he thinks our government is heading towards a plutocracy during the Showtime segment of the 2019 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington on January 31, 2019 in Pasadena, Calif. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

PASADENA – Don Cheadle is sharing his thoughts on our government.

Speaking to reporters during the Showtime portion of the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Los Angeles on Thursday, the "Black Monday" star was asked if our government is heading towards a plutocracy, to which Cheadle replied: "No. I don't think so."

"I think we got so much work to do there and you could actually question right now if our democracy is working and what we're looking at," the 54-year-old actor continued. "Is it kakistocracy? Is that what we're dealing with right now? And it could be that. I don't know."

"These are shifting sands at this very moment," he added.

Earlier this month, the "Avengers: Infinity War" star appeared on the "Daily Show" where he expressed his concerns ahead of the upcoming 2020 presidential race.

During the segment, host Trevor Noah pointed out how politically active Cheadle is, especially on Twitter, where his avatar is the 7-year-old migrant girl from Guatemala who recently died while in U.S. custody.

DON CHEADLE EXPRESSES CONCERNS AHEAD OF 2020 

Noah also acknowledged Cheadle's Twitter bio, which says that the Oscar-nominated actor is a “single issue Dem voter in 2020.”

“That is a powerful statement, but what does that mean?” Noah asked.

“It means whoever can win, that’s my single issue in 2020. Who can beat this dude, you know? Who can beat this dude,” Cheadle said of President Trump.

However, as more and more candidates announce they’re running in the Democratic primaries, Cheadle expressed how there isn’t a clear “front-runner.”

“What’s amazing is we’re in 2019 now and I don’t know who the front-runner is,” Cheadle explained. “I don’t think I can say definitively who I think the person who is risen to the top that can do it.”

"Black Monday" is currently airing on Showtime.

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report. 