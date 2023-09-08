Ashton Kutcher named by Sharon Osbourne as rudest celebrity she's ever met: 'Dastardly little thing'

There is no love lost between Sharon Osbourne and Ashton Kutcher.

Osbourne called out Kutcher in an interview she did with daughter Kelly Osbourne, calling the actor the rudest celebrity she has ever met in her long career in show business.

During the ladies' conversation with E! News, they played a game called "Stirring the Pot," and from the pot, Sharon pulled out a slip of paper that read "Name the rudest celebrity you've ever met."

SHARON OSBOURNE RECALLS ‘TERRIBLE’ FACELIFT THAT MADE HER ‘LOOK LIKE A CYCLOPS’: ‘NOT A DIRTY LITTLE SECRET’

She immediately turned to Kelly and described who she had in mind, apparently unable to remember his name.

"The guy that's married to an actress, and he used to do ‘That ’70s Show'…" she said.

"Oh, Ashton Kutcher?" Kelly responded in surprise. "Really?"

"Yes, Ashton Kutcher," Sharon confirmed. "Rude, rude, rude, rude little boy!"

Kelly said she was not prepared for that reaction, and Sharon continued with "Rude, rude … dastardly little thing."

SHARON OSBOURNE DETAILS VOMITING ‘ALL THE TIME’ AND FEELING ‘SO NAUSEOUS’ ON WEIGHT LOSS DRUG OZYMPIC

Sharon did not elaborate on exactly why she believes Kutcher is so rude.

However, in a 2018 appearance on "Larry King Now," she talked about her encounter with Kutcher, which took place on the set of "The Talk," the daytime talk show she previously co-hosted.

After explaining that sometimes the hosts would have different impressions of the guests, she said "I didn't get on with one guy, that Ashton Kushner."

King did not address the mispronunciation of Kutcher's name, and Sharon called him an "actor … -ish," then groaned when King called him the highest paid actor on television - a title he held from 2012 to 2015 when he appeared on "Two and a Half Men."

When King asked what her issue with him was, she answered, "Bad attitude, for me. For me, because I got his name wrong so he was pissed, and he comes on with an attitude, and he goes ‘And what are you, what have you done in this industry?' And I was like, ‘Kid, don’t start with me, ‘cause I’m gonna eat you up and s--- you out.'"

"And so I was just like, ‘You don’t know what you're dealing with, kid.'"

Representatives for Kutcher did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Earlier this week, Sharon spoke with Fox News Digital, and while she did not discuss rude celebrities, she did take on the highly divisive topic of plastic surgery.

Discussing how "important" it was for her to be open about the work she has had done, she said, "You can’t suddenly go out, and you’ve just had a full facelift and not talk about it. It’s the elephant in the room. … Everybody knows you’ve done something. So, you might as well break that embarrassing silence and say, ‘Oh, do you like it?’ And it’s ridiculous. It’s not a sin to do it."

"It’s not," she stressed. "It’s your personal choice. There should be no stigma to it. If I want to go and have [my] chin done or whatever it is, it’s my choice. And I don’t hide the fact. And I’ll give people the truth about it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco and Larry Fink contributed to this report.