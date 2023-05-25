'Two and a Half Men' star Angus T. Jones spotted for first time in nearly a year

From a half to a whole man!

Child star Angus T. Jones was spotted twice recently, after not being photographed for nearly a year. Jones was showcasing a much more mature look than how most fans remember him as Jake Harper on the sitcom "Two and a Half Men."

The former actor sported a manicured beard and was wearing a backwards baseball cap and casual clothes.

Jones, 29, has kept a relatively low profile since announcing his departure from Hollywood, a decision he made while he was still starring on the hit series.

Just a month ago, Jones was spotted walking barefoot outside his home in Los Angeles, sporting a much scruffier beard.

Jones was just 9 years old when he began his run on the sitcom fronted by Jon Cryer and Charlie Sheen, and he quickly became one of the highest paid actors, per People magazine. By the time he was 17, he was making $300,000 per episode.

When Jones' teenage character began to evolve into more adult humor, the actor took issue with his role.

"I’m on ‘Two and a Half Men,’ and I don’t want to be," Jones said in a video that went viral in 2012. Speaking to Seventh-Day Adventist filmmaker Christopher Hudson, the actor implored, "Please stop watching it. Please stop filling your head with filth. People say it’s just entertainment. Do some research on the effects of television in your brain and I promise you, you’ll have a decision to make when it comes to… what you watch on television. It’s bad news."

"A lot of people don’t like to think about how deceptive the enemy is," he added. "There’s no playing around when it comes to eternity… People will see us and be like, ‘I can be a Christian and be on a show like ‘Two and a Half Men.’ You can’t. You cannot be a true God-fearing person and be on a television show like that. I know I can’t."

In a statement given to The Hollywood Reporter, the young actor would later walk back his comments: "I apologize if my remarks reflect me showing indifference to and disrespect of my colleagues and a lack of appreciation of the extraordinary opportunity of which I have been blessed…I never intended that."

"Without qualification, I am grateful to and have the highest regard and respect for all of the wonderful people on ‘Two and Half Men’ with whom I have worked and over the past 10 years who have become an extension of my family," he noted.

Jones' departure came just a year after Sheen was fired for making disparaging remarks about the show's creator, Chuck Lorre.

It was recently reported that Sheen and Lorre will be reuniting on the upcoming Max program "How to Be a Bookie."

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.